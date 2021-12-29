Dana White states that Jake Paul "can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years" if he can randomly steroid test 'The Problem Child'

Dana White has been in an ongoing feud with Jake Paul and remains unimpressed.

Both the UFC president White and Paul have been bickering back and forth about money and fighter pay. 'The Problem Child' has previously alleged White of having a cocaine issue, and thrown many personal shots towards the UFC president's path.

While addressing his feud with Jake Paul in a recent appearance on an episode of The Fight with Teddy Altas. Dana White challenged the 5-0 YouTuber-turned boxer, and insinuated that 'The Problem Child' has been taking steroids.

The UFC president said:

"I want to tell you, you ask me about Jake Paul wanting to fight guys here [UFC]... I wanted to tell you, I got a challenge for Jake Paul. So this guy keeps saying that I'm a, that I'm coke-head right? He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years, if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two."

Watch the full Dana White interview with Teddy Atlas below:

Dana White talks about a rare piece of art made of "actual legit drugs" in his UFC office

Dana White is known for being brutally honest and outspoken, as the UFC president frequently speaks his mind without hesitation.

White was recently seen showing off a piece of art in his UFC office. The design consisted of a clip in a gun that was taped with dollar bills. On one side of the clip, there appeared to be "real drugs". The piece, according to White, is a representation of war and its toll on the individuals that participate in it.

The gun represented the economic toll of war, the drugs represented soldiers who used substances after they were discharged from active duty. White told JetSet Magazine in an interview:

"This is the most testosterone-filled office on earth probably. Yeah, that's a gun that's taped up in dollar bills. And basically what this piece of earth represents is, literally on the other side, on that clip, those are all real drugs in there. There's cocaine, black tar heroine and a bunch of other actual legit drugs that are in that clip over there. And it's basically represents what war is really all about. And what happens as a result of war, you know, it's all about money. And you know, the soldiers who go and fight, most of them become addicted to drugs or end up messed up somehow. So it's pretty cool what this piece of art represents."

Watch Dana White's interview with JetSet Magazine below:

