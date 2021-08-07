"I have given up life" - Jake Paul mocks Dana White and Conor McGregor in response to 'short shelf life' comment 

Jake Paul is not someone who is going to take criticism without firing back.

True to his nature, 'The Problem Child' sent out several tweets reacting to Dana White's most recent comments about him having a short shelf life.

Jake Paul started by jokingly floating the idea of 'giving up on his life' as a boxer. He then said he started working as an employee for his brother Logan Paul's company, Maverick Enterprises.

Dana White said this morning that I’m losing my appeal and that my shelf life is very short.



Because of this, I have given up my life and now am an employee of my brothers company - Maverick Enterprises.



Thank you all, it’s been a fun journey. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

Logan Paul started the company in May 2020 to sell merchandise and his personal clothing line. He then branched into the production of masks in light of the spreading pandemic.

Jake Paul continued to make fun of the UFC president by sharing a tweet by a fan who commented that even Maverick Enterprises would pay him more than Dana White pays his fighters.

this one sent me https://t.co/e6MUq6Zpga — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

Needless to say, this was yet another in the long series of tweets Jake Paul has posted or shared about UFC's remuneration practices.

Jake Paul then went on to post an old picture of Dana White and captioned it with "this guy knows a lot about appeal!!"

this guy knows a lot about appeal !! pic.twitter.com/l4GCHhW5U0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

The younger Paul brother brought Conor McGregor into the conversation as well. He shared a short video where he ran a Google search for his own and Conor McGregor's name. He then compared the number of results that came back. 'The Problem Child' pointed out that there were 187 million search results for 'Jake Paul' and only 62.4 million for Conor McGregor.

SoOOoo @danawhite



DoEs DiS mEaN uR Big StAr CoNoR @TheNotoriousMMA LoSiNg aPpEaL ?! pic.twitter.com/WgG3695ol8 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

Jake Paul is set to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

What did Dana White say about Jake Paul's appeal?

Joining Kyle Forgeard and Bob Menery of Nelk Boys on the first episode of their new podcast, Full Send, Dana White slammed Jake Paul and his association with Showtime Boxing.

When asked if he would ever do business with Jake Paul, the UFC head honcho dismissed the possibility.

"I just don't see it happening. I don't hate the kid. Is he f***ing annoying? Yeah, he's annoying. He's out there trying to make that money, and his shelf life is very f***ing short," Dana White said.

"The schtick is getting old. I think for him to get the media back, he’s gonna have to fight somebody. They’re tired of the schtick. ‘Hey, it’s me, I weigh 190, and I want to fight these guys that weigh 170, 155, and they’re wrestling, and they’re 40 f*cking years old, and they haven’t won a fight in three f***ing years. If he wants to be taken seriously now by the real media, I think he needs to fight a real fight."

Dana White also called Showtime Boxing a "bottom of the barrel" promotion, the "f***ing s***can of pay-TV."

Watch Dana White on the Nelk Boys' podcast:

