"I don't see it happening" - UFC president Dana White rules out future partnership with Jake Paul

Jake Paul has struck the combat sports community like a bolt of lightning. While some may marvel at its beauty, several fans have been apathetic to his foray into this part of the entertainment business. Dana White, for one, has dismissed any and all claims that suggest that they may collaborate sometime in the near future.

While in conversation on the Full Send podcast, Dana White opened up about the possibility of cooking up a venture with Jake Paul. He said:

"I just don't see it happening. I don't hate the kid. Is he fu**ing annoying? Yeah, he's annoying. He's trying to make that money. And his shelf life is very fu**ing short."

Watch Dana White's appearance on the Full Send podcast below:

Why is Dana White reluctant to work with Jake Paul?

Jake Paul has seemingly found his niche in the combat sports community. In addition to bringing millions of new eyes to the sport, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has struck gold as far as generating money is concerned.

Nonetheless, Dana White remains unimpressed. Citing differences in mindset and goals, the UFC head honcho declared he had no intentions of collaborating with Jake Paul. That is, unless he truly proves himself to be a phenomenal pugilist. When asked if they could work together, White declared:

"Listen, I never say never. But I highly doubt it. It's just not what I do. There's a market for that. He could fight a different type of celebrity every week and there's going to be a segment of the population that wants to pay for that and see it. But that's not what I do. I put the best against the best."

Although Jake Paul has accrued a lot of attention in the combat sports community, it cannot be attributed to his athletic prowess. Boasting an undeniable talent to stay in the headlines, his antics have kept him relevant for so long. But like Dana White said, this hype hardly lasts. Therefore, if Jake Paul wishes to stake his claim for a legitimate position in the combat sports circuit, he needs to go toe-to-toe with real fighters.

Paul is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in an eight-round boxing match.

