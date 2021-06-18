Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul date and time: When will the fight take place?

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is trying his hand out at boxing on August 28th. He is fighting popular internet personality Jake Paul in Miami.

The five-time champion was recently let go by the UFC after losing four fights in a row. He has never professionally boxed before and was an NCAA wrestler before transitioning to MMA.

On the other hand, this will be Jake Paul's fourth professional fight since winning his first three via knockout. The pair engaged in a lot of trash-talking in April after Paul beat former UFC fighter Ben Askren. The fight was announced on June 1 after they both uploaded a poster for the fight to their Twitter accounts.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has stepped in and asked Woodley to train with him. Mayweather had a massive altercation with Jake Paul in the build-up to the exhibition bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley recently faced off in a press conference to officially announce their upcoming August showdown. Tyron Woodley looked confident and went back and forth with Paul ahead of their August showdown.

Paul is on a great run after knocking out Ben Askren, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and YouTuber AnEsonGib in his three professional fights. He also beat another YouTuber, Deji, in his first and only amateur fight. Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley has been struggling in his last few fights.

Tyron Woodley was let go from the UFC after a terrible run of form

'The Chosen One' was the UFC welterweight champion and was on a great run of form. However, he lost his belt after Kamaru Usman dominated him in their March 2019 fight for five rounds.

It was all downhill from there as Woodley then lost to Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision in his next fight. The former champ also got finished by Colby Covington and Vicente Luque in his final two fights, and the UFC had enough.

After Tyron Woodley's loss against Vicente Luque, the UFC refused to renew his contract, which had ended. Tyron Woodley is now trying to become the first man to beat Jake Paul.

