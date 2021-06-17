Jake Paul predicts the round in which he will finish Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is convinced that he will finish Tyron Woodley inside two rounds. The 24-year-old YouTuber said Woodley doesn't have enough time to master his boxing skillset - a factor that Paul believes will come in handy during the fight.

Two weeks after Paul signed with Showtime Sports, 'The Problem Child' took to his Instagram to announce his fight opposite Woodley. The duo are set to share a boxing ring on August 28 this year.

During his recent appearance on 'BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub', Paul claimed Woodley will not survive more than two rounds in their upcoming showdown-

"I'm going to show people I'm a boxer, I can take a punch, I can dish a punch. People haven't even seen my skills or my ability in what I can do. Tyron Woodley has been boxing for a longer time than me and I will take him out in two rounds. And people are going to come back and watch this interview, and will be like 'goddamn, this fu****g as****e kid who dresses like a douchebag and wears his jewellry and takes people's hats, but has predicted every single fight'," said Jake Paul.

Ahead of his previous fight against Ben Askren, Jake Paul had predicted a first-round knockout of 'Funky'. Backing up his claim, the 24-year-old knocked out Askren in less than two minutes of the first frame.

Jake Paul believes he handles pressure better than Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Media Availability

Although Tyron Woodley has competed in six UFC championship fights, Jake Paul believes he has dealt with more pressure than 'The Chosen One'.

The undefeated boxer, however, understands that Woodley has an experience advantage over him-

"I really think his only advantage is being under the lights more than me. I would say he hasn't had the pressure that I've had under the lights. I would say from that point of view, I've been in bigger fights," said Jake Paul.

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer. Before his fight against Ben Askren, he'd defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson.

In comparison, Woodley has never fought in a professional boxing match.

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Harvey Leonard