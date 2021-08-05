"You wanna get noticed? Start a fight with me" - Dana White takes a shot at his critic, Jake Paul

Dana White recently joined Kyle Forgeard and Bob Menery from the Nelk Boys on the first-ever episode of the Full Send Podcast. White weighed in on various topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to his affiliation with former US president Donald Trump.

Dana White was also asked to share his take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. While Paul has taken several digs at White over the past few months, the UFC president claimed to understand the reason behind Paul's antics. According to Dana White, stirring up controversy was the best way for 'The Problem Child' to gain clout.

White also slammed Showtime Sports, who recently signed Jake Paul under a multi-fight deal. Labeling Showtime Boxing as the 's***can of pay-TV,' Dana White said:

"Listen, that's all part of the business. You know, you wanna get noticed, you wanna stir up some shit? Start a fight with me. I mean that's how you do it, you know. He's on f***ing Showtime. What are they gonna f***ing do? You know what I mean? Showtime is like the f***ing end, at the bottom of the barrel. They are the f***ing worst. They think they are f***ing HBO but they are not. You know they the f***ing s***can of pay-TV."

Watch Dana White on the Nelk Boys' podcast below:

Dana White gives his take on Jake Paul's next opponent

Jake Paul currently holds a 3-0 professional record, including a stunning first-round KO win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren. 'The Problem Child' is now scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in an eight-round boxing bout.

While Woodley will be Paul's toughest opponent to date, Dana White isn't sure of the bout's outcome. While White acknowledged Woodley's striking prowess, he believes 'The Chosen One' is past his prime. Pointing fingers at Tyron Woodley's recent losing streak, Dana White said:

They (Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley) are not the same weight class either. But Woodley is a real guy. And Woodley is a wrestler but Woodley can fucking punch. So it's gonna be interesting. But Woodley hasn't won a fight in three f***ing years, okay. He hasn't won a fight in three years and he's forty f***ing years old, so..."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh