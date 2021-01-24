Jake Paul reveals his mystery opponent has signed the contract for his upcoming fight

Jake Paul has revealed that his opponent has officially signed the contract for his upcoming fight.

In a tweet, the 24-year-old said:

"My opponent signed the contact. Yessir. Lets go. Announcement soon."

While the fight is made official with the contract signing, there is still no word on who exactly Jake Paul will be fighting.

With the announcement of a contract signing though, the opponent is likely to be publicly revealed in the coming days.

Jake Paul announces his next fight that will take place in April

Last week, Jake Paul teased on Twitter that he had an announcement on the way.

A couple of official announcements soon followed as he stuck to his word. The major one was a confirmation of his upcoming fight, which he revealed would be taking place on April 17 this year.

Before making the revelation, Jake Paul said he would be releasing all of the announcements on Triller rather than his usual platforms. It appears that Triller will be hosting and producing the event along with Fight Club.

His last fight with Fight Club was on the Tyson vs Jones card where he took on former NBA player Nate Robinson. Jake Paul ended up taking home a victory with a knockout, taking his professional record to a clean 2-0.

Jake Paul has been clamoring to start up another fight event as soon as possible. With his Triller announcement, he said:

"Hate me or love me, you can't stop me. April 17th. I headline a global PPV event and I am getting my third knock-out in a row. I look to prove to the world that I am and I will remain one of the biggest names in this sport."

There is no guarantee yet on who Jake Paul will be fighting. Ben Askren and Dillon Danis appear to be the most likely opponents so far, especially with the former calling the YouTuber out himself.

Jake Paul has also been trying to get a fight with Conor McGregor. However, if the contract was signed today, then it seems highly unlikely.