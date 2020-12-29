Jake Paul's ex Alissa Violet tells him to "f**k off" after he implies they are back together

In a recent brutal shutdown, YouTuber Alissa Violet responded to ex Jake Paul's Instagram story with a GIF of Paris Hilton and a caption saying "I'll throw up."
The 24-year old internet personality had been in an on-off relationship with Jake Paul for quite some time, until February 2017, when things turned dramatically sour.
Recently, in a bizarre Instagram story, Jake Paul fuelled rumors of their reconciliation by sharing the following facetime post:
As the internet became rife with speculation, Alissa Violet quashed any rumors of a link-up by sharing the savage GIF in response:
Soon after this news went viral, YouTuber Keemstar debunked these rumors by texting Alissa Violet himself. The model confirmed that Jake Paul was interested in hanging out, but she was reportedly having none of it:
In what is now being viewed as a savage response by most, several from the online community reacted to this recent Jake Paul x Alissa Violet "conversation."
Twitter reacts to Jake Paul x Alissa Violet exchange
Jake Paul and Alissa Violet were part of the social media management company Team10, where they reportedly started dating.
However, things went downhill in 2017 when Jake Paul threw her out of the house unceremoniously, and their drama would become the talk of the town for years to come.
The duo was popularly called "Jalissa" during their time together and were shipped by fans the world over.
However, their relationship would eventually land in turmoil courtesy of vicious mud-slinging, allegations of toxic, abusive behavior, and no-holds-barred diss tracks.
In light of their recent Twitter exchange, fans did not hesitate to poke fun at Jake Paul after the brutal shutdown
Another section questioned Alissa Violet's decision to take his call in the first place:
While Alissa Violet's recent statement seems to quash any rumors of a possible link-up between her and Jake Paul, the internet seems divided as there are always two sides to a story.
Despite being one of the most prominent YouTubers on the planet, Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy. The internet has often seen him as a stereotypical bad boy who often indulges in trash talk.
From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today. He is also in the process of making the switch to becoming a full-time professional boxer.Published 29 Dec 2020, 11:06 IST