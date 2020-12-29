Jake Paul's ex Alissa Violet tells him to "f**k off" after he implies they are back together

In a recent brutal shutdown, YouTuber Alissa Violet responded to ex Jake Paul's Instagram story with a GIF of Paris Hilton and a caption saying "I'll throw up."

The 24-year old internet personality had been in an on-off relationship with Jake Paul for quite some time, until February 2017, when things turned dramatically sour.

Recently, in a bizarre Instagram story, Jake Paul fuelled rumors of their reconciliation by sharing the following facetime post:

As the internet became rife with speculation, Alissa Violet quashed any rumors of a link-up by sharing the savage GIF in response:

TODAY IN INSTANT REGRET: Jake Paul posts implying he and Alissa Violet are back together. Alissa Violet posts pic of Paris Hilton with caption “I’ll throw up.” pic.twitter.com/s0RI64Bu86 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 29, 2020

Soon after this news went viral, YouTuber Keemstar debunked these rumors by texting Alissa Violet himself. The model confirmed that Jake Paul was interested in hanging out, but she was reportedly having none of it:

In what is now being viewed as a savage response by most, several from the online community reacted to this recent Jake Paul x Alissa Violet "conversation."

Twitter reacts to Jake Paul x Alissa Violet exchange

Jake Paul and Alissa Violet were part of the social media management company Team10, where they reportedly started dating.

However, things went downhill in 2017 when Jake Paul threw her out of the house unceremoniously, and their drama would become the talk of the town for years to come.

The duo was popularly called "Jalissa" during their time together and were shipped by fans the world over.

However, their relationship would eventually land in turmoil courtesy of vicious mud-slinging, allegations of toxic, abusive behavior, and no-holds-barred diss tracks.

In light of their recent Twitter exchange, fans did not hesitate to poke fun at Jake Paul after the brutal shutdown

Good, keep it that way Alissa! — Ariana Castro (@Unicornkittyari) December 29, 2020

Jake Paul still mad about it for 3 years — Caliber (@CaliberAK) December 29, 2020

Hahahahah, Jake doesn’t have any real friends now, so he’s trying to get some real ones.. — Just InDoM (@EGladshtein) December 29, 2020

Who wants to be with Jake Paul tho... pic.twitter.com/ld4SYby0us — AJ BLM ✊🏾 (@AJTheGreat59) December 29, 2020

alissa ended him pic.twitter.com/P0bOr9ltMx — chrissy BUY POSITIONS (@MYH4IR) December 29, 2020

Keemstar confirmed, Alissa told him to fuck off. pic.twitter.com/azvNFRgkKG — Leo (@leojxo) December 29, 2020

Another section questioned Alissa Violet's decision to take his call in the first place:

same, i love alissa and felt bad cause she got hurt by jake. idc if it’s for clout or they truly together, the respect for her goes down. talks shit about him but into him?? — XO🤍➐ (@justswayii) December 29, 2020

The apology videos, disstracks, fake accusations about abuse, throwing shade at each other for years and NOW they’re talking 😒 a disaster just waiting to happen — Sa'Jadah🌹 (@JadahSa) December 29, 2020

I always knew that Alissa is shady and fake — Caroline (@xo_karolina_ox) December 29, 2020

It seems like she loves toxic men — Charlie (@Youtube_craze83) December 29, 2020

She also called him😭 Jake posted this then deleted quickly on his story. She straight up lying lmao. pic.twitter.com/i6qcwIrU6f — Danny (9-6)😅 (2-1)😈🔥 (@Danlopez015) December 29, 2020

While Alissa Violet's recent statement seems to quash any rumors of a possible link-up between her and Jake Paul, the internet seems divided as there are always two sides to a story.

Despite being one of the most prominent YouTubers on the planet, Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy. The internet has often seen him as a stereotypical bad boy who often indulges in trash talk.

From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment today. He is also in the process of making the switch to becoming a full-time professional boxer.