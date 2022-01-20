Who is Jon Zherka? Streamer's tweet gains traction after vague language alluding to serious medical condition

Jon Zherka, the controversial Twitch streamer, had a tweet gain traction after vague language alluding to serious medical conditions went live.
Jon Zherka is a 26 year-old Canadian-American social media personality who is an ex-Twitch partner who has now been banned from the platform. He's a controversial streamer who has been in-and-out of the Twitch drama scene.
Jon Zherka tweets about his medical condition
Jon Zherka recently tweeted about a medical condition that has affected his life. According to the tweet, the doctors who are treating Jon Zherka do not know what is wrong with him, but his organs are fading, thus he won't be streaming for a long time.
A video attached to the tweet shows him talking about his New Year’s resolution where he aims to be the number 1 streamer on the platform.
Jon Zherka became famous by streaming 15 hours a day, playing games on his YouTube channel and on Twitch. He is also known for his IRL livestreams which helped him gain more traction. In February, 2021, he announced that he had signed a modeling contract with the fashion brand Zara.
Another reason for his fame can be attributed to his world record for being the highest paid Twitch affiliate for the year 2019.
Jon Zherka has been surrounded by a fair bit of controversy and drama. One of the reasons for his Twitch ban was due to him using Tinder and opening a non TOS friendly explicit image while he was streaming in March, 2021.
Viewers and fans react to Jon Zherka’s tweet
Jon Zherka received a number of reactions from his viewers and fans about the tweet regarding his health. Most of them showed their support for the streamer.
His viewers and fans wish that nothing too serious is going on with Jon Zherka and that he recovers soon.
Jon Zherka also has a presence on various social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Since his ban on Twitch, he uses YouTube as his main platform for content. He currently has 16k subscribers on YouTube and has 1.5 million channel views. He does not upload regularly on his channel but does upload once a month.