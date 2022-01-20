Who is Jon Zherka? Streamer's tweet gains traction after vague language alluding to serious medical condition

Jon Zherka, the controversial Twitch streamer, had a tweet gain traction after vague language alluding to serious medical conditions went live.

Jon Zherka is a 26 year-old Canadian-American social media personality who is an ex-Twitch partner who has now been banned from the platform. He's a controversial streamer who has been in-and-out of the Twitch drama scene.

Jon Zherka tweets about his medical condition

Jon Zherka @ZherkaOfficial Doctors don’t know whats wrong with me but theres organs that are fading and I am not going to be streaming for a long time.

I wish you the best my dudes!! Doctors don’t know whats wrong with me but theres organs that are fading and I am not going to be streaming for a long time. Just when we got partnered too.. After being banned half my career, I still manage to let ya’ll down one last time. I wish you the best my dudes!! https://t.co/1tMxp3sB9K

Jon Zherka recently tweeted about a medical condition that has affected his life. According to the tweet, the doctors who are treating Jon Zherka do not know what is wrong with him, but his organs are fading, thus he won't be streaming for a long time.

A video attached to the tweet shows him talking about his New Year’s resolution where he aims to be the number 1 streamer on the platform.

Jon Zherka became famous by streaming 15 hours a day, playing games on his YouTube channel and on Twitch. He is also known for his IRL livestreams which helped him gain more traction. In February, 2021, he announced that he had signed a modeling contract with the fashion brand Zara.

Another reason for his fame can be attributed to his world record for being the highest paid Twitch affiliate for the year 2019.

Jon Zherka has been surrounded by a fair bit of controversy and drama. One of the reasons for his Twitch ban was due to him using Tinder and opening a non TOS friendly explicit image while he was streaming in March, 2021.

Just got banned and I am not sure why.I want to thank you guys for supporting me into the freedom I would only ever dream about. Don't worry too much because unlike everyone else,I am invincible.Sweet dreams my minions

Jon Zherka @ZherkaOfficial The biggest difference is that my chat was respectful and these pool streamers have chats that are so insane that im shocked they get away with it. The biggest difference is that my chat was respectful and these pool streamers have chats that are so insane that im shocked they get away with it.

Viewers and fans react to Jon Zherka’s tweet

Jon Zherka received a number of reactions from his viewers and fans about the tweet regarding his health. Most of them showed their support for the streamer.

brugtoober🇪🇬 @brugtoober @ZherkaOfficial Fym u let us down? No such thing man. You're a great guy and u just need time to heal, you'll be here to stream for us after ur recovery <3 Take it easy brother, we'll wait @ZherkaOfficial Fym u let us down? No such thing man. You're a great guy and u just need time to heal, you'll be here to stream for us after ur recovery <3 Take it easy brother, we'll wait

Fex @FexingOnEm @ZherkaOfficial Half a million views overnight + Highest paid affiliate + Still partner after being so Based+ 6'5 Greek God = God is not letting you down now my friend. You got a lot more to achieve. The team is sending you their Ki energy so you can make the spirit bomb you need to win @ZherkaOfficial Half a million views overnight + Highest paid affiliate + Still partner after being so Based+ 6'5 Greek God = God is not letting you down now my friend. You got a lot more to achieve. The team is sending you their Ki energy so you can make the spirit bomb you need to win ☀️

Varun @Varun15141074 @ZherkaOfficial Bro I guarantee you'll let us down again in the future, don't talk like that. Take your time, remember to stay positive, and we'll be waiting for u when you're good to come back. @ZherkaOfficial Bro I guarantee you'll let us down again in the future, don't talk like that. Take your time, remember to stay positive, and we'll be waiting for u when you're good to come back.

ftk789 @ftk789YT @ZherkaOfficial I feel soo bad for you man, Such a person doesn't deserve what's going on with you right now man, it's just sad bro, i Really hope everything goes better and better for you bro and i hope it doesn't get serious, Get well soon King <3 @ZherkaOfficial I feel soo bad for you man, Such a person doesn't deserve what's going on with you right now man, it's just sad bro, i Really hope everything goes better and better for you bro and i hope it doesn't get serious, Get well soon King <3

𝕴𝓃𝓀𝓎 ♥️ (𝕀𝕟𝕜𝔹𝕪𝕥𝕖𝕤) @TheInkBytes @ZherkaOfficial Jon you’ll recover, you’ll be number 1, you’re so loved and cherished by God, He will always protect you. This is just another thing you’ll be bragging to us about overcoming in a little while. Keep your spirits high, you’re amazing, you’re strong, and you will heal! @ZherkaOfficial Jon you’ll recover, you’ll be number 1, you’re so loved and cherished by God, He will always protect you. This is just another thing you’ll be bragging to us about overcoming in a little while. Keep your spirits high, you’re amazing, you’re strong, and you will heal!

EternalCitizen @EternalCitizen1 @ZherkaOfficial Hope its nothing too serious. Get well soon. Dont neglect your mental health in times like these. Reach out to some professionals if you need it. Stuff like this can be a heavy burden on the soul. Stay strong and keep your head up. @ZherkaOfficial Hope its nothing too serious. Get well soon. Dont neglect your mental health in times like these. Reach out to some professionals if you need it. Stuff like this can be a heavy burden on the soul. Stay strong and keep your head up.

SethRogansUncle @RogansSeth @ZherkaOfficial Keep looking forward bro don't get yourself down it's all in the journey of recovery. There's plenty more KEKWs and OMEGALULs in your future @ZherkaOfficial Keep looking forward bro don't get yourself down it's all in the journey of recovery. There's plenty more KEKWs and OMEGALULs in your future

His viewers and fans wish that nothing too serious is going on with Jon Zherka and that he recovers soon.

Jon Zherka also has a presence on various social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Since his ban on Twitch, he uses YouTube as his main platform for content. He currently has 16k subscribers on YouTube and has 1.5 million channel views. He does not upload regularly on his channel but does upload once a month.

