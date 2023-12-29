Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash: Release date, platforms, editions, prices, and more

Bandai Namco's fighter game, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, will be released in 2024. This title is based on Gege Akutami's popular manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, which was subsequently adapted into anime by Studio MAPPA. While the series' Season 3 has been announced, it's still a long way from release. As such, fans may want Jujutsu Kaisen-related entertainment to keep them engaged. Bandai Namco's next title may deliver just that.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, from its release date to the contents of each edition.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date

Fans will be able to fight as their favorite Jujutsu sorcerer from the anime and manga on February 2, 2024. This 2v2 fighting game can be played in co-op alongside a friend, where you and your buddy can select iconic characters like Yuji Itadori, Ryomen Sukuna, Kento Nanami, Mahito, and Gojo Satoru to fight opponents.

You can pull off team attacks against foes in renowned locations from the anime. After you have met some prerequisites, you can also use each character's iconic signature move from the anime, such as Gojo's Infinite Void Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release platforms

Expand Tweet

Bandai Namco's upcoming fighter title will be available on both last and current-generation consoles, such as:

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One and Series X/S

Nintendo Switch

The game will also be released on computers via Steam. Bandai Namco has yet to provide a confirmation on whether this game will be made available for the Xbox Game Pass once it is released.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Editions and pre-order bonus explored

The collector's edition includes some interesting goodies (Image via Bandai Namco)

The game will have four editions at launch, with some sweet pre-order bonuses and additional content. All versions will be available across the aforementioned platforms, with pre-orders for them already underway. Here are all the editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Jujutsu High First-Years Outfit Set (pre-order bonus)

Deluxe Edition($79.99)

Base game

Jujutsu High First-Years Outfit Set (pre-order bonus)

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 baseball minigame

Ultimate Edition($99.99)

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu High First-Years Outfit Set (pre-order bonus)

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 baseball minigame

Digital Artbook & Soundtrack

Anime Ending Theme one Outfit Set

Collector's Edition Bundle ($79.99)

Base game

Jujutsu High First-Years Outfit Set (pre-order bonus)

A 12x22 inch hanging wall scroll featuring artwork from the author of the manga, Gege Akutami

You can click here to head to the game's official website and check out these versions for yourself.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 concluded its run on December 28, 2023. As such, Cursed Clash might be the perfect way to engage in the world of Jujutsu sorcery while waiting for Season 3, Culling Game Arc.