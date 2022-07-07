July Month Gold Pass in Clash of Clans: Information and Rewards

Clash of Clans has been among the top online multiplayer games as the developers have continuously upgraded the game with new challenges, buildings, and troops for players. These upgrades, especially troop and seasonal challenges, help players enjoy the game while unlocking new rewards.

The July season's monthly challenges have been released, which provides players with opportunities to earn resources and magic items. Apart from free rewards, players can unlock paid rewards like Summer Queen hero skin, additional resources, and various boosts by purchasing the Gold Pass.

This article will cover the benefits of purchasing the July Season Challenge Gold Pass in Clash of Clans and its various rewards.

Latest Month's Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

Players can upgrade and improve their equipment by completing the in-game Season Challenge missions. The Town Hall 7 and higher players are eligible for the Season Challenges. Similar to Clan Games, but with the rewards going to the participants individually rather than the Clan as a whole. Each challenge in the game needs to be finished on its own.

The in-game description of the July month's seasonal challenges is as follows:

"It's another new season stacked with amazing perks and rewards! Get the Summer Queen hero skin with this month's Gold Pass."

The July Monthly Challenge has two levels: Silver and Gold. The first tier is free and open to everyone, however, the Gold tier is a premium version with many more extras and a special hero skin. Access to special items, such as magic items and additional seasonal chest storage, is restricted to Gold Pass holders.

The developers release a new Gold Pass every month, and the July Gold Pass is now live in the game, which contains the brand new gold exclusive Summer Queen hero skin.

Gold Pass holders who complete the 2600 progress bar will get access to the Summer Queen hero skin and will be able to complete the summer skin set. The Summer Champion, Summer King, and Summer Warden were released by the developers in the month of June.

July Gold Pass Rewards in Clash of Clans

Players must purchase the August season's Gold Pass in order to receive the new hero skin because the Gold Pass is only valid for this season and cannot be carried over to future seasons. It can be acquired between the beginning of the Season Challenges and the season's final day. If you have fewer than 24 hours left in that season, you won't be able to purchase a Gold Pass for it.

Complete the Gold Pass challenges for the month of July to receive the following rewards:

Additional Elixir and Gold season bank storage that can hold up to 25,000,000 of each type as well as 250000 Dark Elixir

Magic Items like Books of Spells and Books of Heroes, Hero Potions and Builder Potions, Ruins, etc.

Special boosts including collector, builder, and training boosts, among others

Gold Pass exclusive Archer Queen hero skin "Summer Queen"

The Clash of Clans Gold Pass is one of the finest ways to get extra resources, Magic Items, skins, and other priceless advantages. So, by purchasing the Gold Pass for the July season, you can get the newest Summer Queen skin as well as other advantages.

