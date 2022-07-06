Summer Queen: New Archer Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans

Hero skins are among the most expensive commodities in Clash of Clans because they allow players to stand out from the crowd and improve the visual appeal of the strategy game. In Clash of Clans, the Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen all have unique hero skins.

While some hero skins can only be obtained by completing in-game seasonal challenges, other limited edition Legendary Hero skins will have to be purchased directly from the shop. Fortunately, Royal Pass holders receive a unique hero skin every month. The July season's Royal Pass is definitely something to consider purchasing as it has added a fun new skin for the Archer Queen.

In this article, we will explore the latest Summer Queen hero skin and the steps to unlock it.

A better look at the Summer Queen hero skin for Archer Queen in Clash of Clans

Due to the lack of exclusive gold hero skins for the Archer Queen, the game's creators have included a new hero skin to the Royal Pass for the game's summer setting. Interestingly, there are quite a few hero skins in the game for the Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden.

The in-game description of the latest Summer Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans reads as follows:

"This Season's exclusive hero skin is Summer Queen! If you haven't unlocked Archer Queen yet, the skin will be available for you to use when you do."

In this exclusive gold hero skin, Archer Queen is seen wearing a beach outfit with an Xbow styled like an umbrella. She can be seen wearing flip-flops with a scarf around her head to protect herself from the summer heat. She also wears sunglasses, just like the Summer Warden hero skin.

The skin features a summer environment and the most recent Clash of Clans backdrop that players may purchase from the in-game store.

Players can only acquire this unique hero skin by purchasing the Royal Pass in the game and meeting the 2600 point requirement, much like the Lunar Warden hero skin, which is an exclusive hero skin for the Grand Warden. The objective of this skin is to make the player's in-game troops stand out from other players by giving them a distinctive appearance.

The following products are part of the Summer Queen unique hero skin offer:

Unique Animations

Custom Model

Special Textures

Players can enjoy the Summer Queen skin's effects and animations by selecting the Archer Queen and then clicking the Summer Queen hero skin option. Players can obtain this unique skin and effect and use it while attacking other players' villages.

How to unlock the Summer Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans

Once the July seasonal challenges are through, players will not be able to purchase the Summer Queen skin, which is a unique hero skin. Players who want to get the unique Summer Queen hero skin must do the following:

Only those players who acquire the Royal Pass from the June seasonal challenges will have access to the Summer Queen hero skin.

The June season's Royal Pass costs INR 449 and entitles players to extra benefits like magic items, money, and the Summer Queen hero skin.

By selecting the Royal Pass purchasing deal, players can pay using cards, UPI, netbanking, coupons, or other methods.

The July season progress bar, which calls for a total of 2600 season points, should thereafter be completed by players.

Players will be able to get the Summer Queen hero skin in the game if they reach the final objective.

To use all effects and animations, players must then click on the Archer Queen and choose the Summer hero skin.

The easiest way to stand out among other players in Clash of Clans and show off unique attack animations is by using such hero skins. Interested players will have to purchase the Royal Pass and reach the final goal if they want to get their hands on this special Summer Queen hero skin.

