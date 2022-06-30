Summer Warden: New Grand Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans

Hero skins allow players to stand out from the crowd and enhance the overall aesthetics of the game, and they are among the most expensive items in Clash of Clans. The Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen all have various special hero skins in Clash of Clans.

While some limited edition Legendary Hero skins must be purchased straight from the shop, other hero skins can only be acquired by finishing the in-game season challenges. Every month, the Royal Pass holders are provided with a special hero skin. The June season's Royal Pass is special since it brings a new hero skin to the Grand Warden after a long time.

This article will cover the 'Summer Warden,' the latest hero skin for Grand Warden in Clash of Clans.

Latest Summer Warden hero skin for Grand Warden in Clash of Clans

The developers of the game have introduced a new hero skin in the Royal Pass for the game's summer setting due to the dearth of legendary hero skins that are currently available for the Grand Warden. For the Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen, there are numerous hero skins available in the game.

The in-game description of the Summer Warden is as follows:

"This Season's exclusive hero skin is the Summer Warden! If you haven't unlocked Grand Warden yet the skin will be available for you to use when you do."

The Grand Warden is shown wearing a life jacket, shorts, a floating tube, and goggles and has purple hair in the special hero skin known as the 'Summer Warden.' The skin reflects the newest Clash of Clans scenery, the Summer landscape, which players can buy from the in-game shop.

Similar to the Lunar Warden hero skin, players can only obtain this special hero skin by purchasing the Royal Pass in the game and reaching the 2600 point threshold. The goal of this skin is to give the player's in-game troops a distinctive appearance, making them stand out from other players.

The Summer Warden exclusive hero skin offer includes the following items:

Special Animations

Custom Model

Custom Textures

By clicking on the Grand Warden and choosing the Summer Warden skin in the game, players can experience the effects and animations of the Summer Warden hero skin. Players can acquire this distinctive skin and effect and show it off while attacking other players.

How to unlock the Summer Warden hero skin in Clash of Clans

The Summer Warden skin will be accessible until the end of June seasonal challenges, after which players will not be able to purchase this special hero skin. The following steps must be taken by players who want to unlock the exclusive Summer Warden hero skin:

The Summer Warden hero skin is available only for players who purchase the Royal Pass from June seasonal challenges.

Players must spend INR 449 for the June season's Royal Pass, which makes them eligible for additional rewards like magic items, gold, and Summer Warden hero skin.

Players can pay with cards, UPI, netbanking, coupons, or other methods by clicking the Royal Pass purchase deal.

Players should then complete the June season's progress bar, which involves a total of 2600 season points.

Once players complete the last milestone, they will unlock the Summer Warden hero skin in the game.

After that, players need to click on the Grand Warden and select the Summer hero skin to use all effects and animations.

Hero skins are the best way to stand out from other players in Clash of Clans and enable distinctive attack animations in the game. Players who want to unlock the exclusive Summer Warden hero skin should purchase the Royal Pass and complete the last milestone.

