Juno's recent buffs in Overwatch 2 Season 12 still leave her underpowered, here's why

While Juno has been one of the highest-picked Heroes since her debut in Overwatch 2, she has been criticized for being underpowered, and at times, fundamentally flawed. Blizzard listened to fans and buffed Juno with a hotfix right after the release of Season 12, but from how the meta has panned out, it seems like the changes were not been enough.

This article will detail the reasons why Juno might feel underpowered even after the Owerwatch 2 Season 12 hotfix. To know more about it, read below

Is Juno underpowered in Overwatch 2 Season 12?

Juno, on paper, is not entirely underpowered in Overwatch 2 Season 12. However, her balance dynamics do seem out of place. Being a Support Hero primarily, her job is to aid and assist her team in making plays.

Juno plays the role of Flex Support in the game. While people initially pondered whether she would replace a Hero like Lucio in the game's professional and competitive scene, it does not seem like that's the case anymore. Objectively, Juno is weaker than Lucio, and the latter offers much more viability in professional and competitive gameplay.

Juno's kit is more centered around being selfish rather than being supportive in a team. Although she has top-notch mobility in the game, her impact when it comes to dishing out damage, or even healing her team is quite low. Players are required to create their own off-angles, continuously poke at the enemy team, and figure out ways to use their Pulsar Torpedoes creatively.

While that's not a negative trait per se, it takes Juno away from the core gameplay in matches and puts her in a mini-game of her own. A lot of pressure is put on the main support to keep their team alive, and one minor mistake can fundamentally change the tides of the game.

While Juno has abilities, such as Hyper Ring and the Orbital Ray, to help her team either push or clear out of an area, we feel it falls short when compared to Lucio's Amp It Up or even his Sound Barrier. To us, Juno is a hybrid between all the Support Heroes in Overwatch 2. But, if the character is to see some playtime and a decent pick rate moving forward, she will need improved ability tuning.

That's all there is to know about Juno's underpowered nature in Overwatch 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

