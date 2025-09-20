Kaiju No. 8 The Game release date for PC

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is officially making its way to the PC after a successful iOS and Android launch. The RPG is heavily inspired by the popular anime series of the same name, which first aired in 2024. The game puts fans in the kaiju-infested Japan, where they can play as their favorite character from the Defense Force and fend off the colossal beasts.Developer Akatsuki Games Inc. has officially scheduled its PC release for October 1, 2025. This article discusses everything you should know about Kaiju No. 8 The Game.Kaiju No. 8 The Game is officially launching on PCAs specified, Kaiju No. 8 The Game will be available on PC via Steam on October 1, 2025. For fans in America, the release date is September 30, 2025, due to the time zone difference. The title was initially launched for iOS and Android devices on August 31, 2025.The Kaiju No. 8 RPG follows in the footsteps of Honkai Star Rail, offering turn-based action with a fresh twist. We can assemble a team of four with characters from the anime, including Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, Isao Shinomiya, and more.Everything you need to know about Kaiju No. 8 The GameStory progressionOne of the highlights of Kaiju No. 8 The Game is the different story mode. The main mission extends from the manga and anime. There are character quests allowing you to explore their progress and bond with other Defense Force members. You can also use Memories to revisit moments from the original series.Combat and character developmentExperience turn-based combat in kaiju-infested Japan (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)Kaiju No. 8 The Game characters are obtainable via the gacha banners and can be equipped in squads containing four members. You assemble them in a team of four and tackle the rogue beasts via a turn-based combat system. You must use the officer’s unique skills and ultimates to shatter Kaiju’s plate, exposing their core and eventually finishing them.Developing characters is crucial to progress in the game. You get access to an assortment of items, which can be used to strengthen the officers. Their skills, attributes, and equipment can also be upgraded with the growth system.System requirements for PCHere’s the recommended system to run Kaiju No. 8 The Game on PC:Processor: Intel Core i5 (4th generation or later)Memory: 8 GB RAMGraphics: GeForce GTX 1070 or higherDirectX: Version 11Storage: 20 GB available space