Kaiju No. 8 The Game release date for PC

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 20, 2025 07:13 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 The Game character preview
Kaiju No. 8 The Game PC release date announced (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is officially making its way to the PC after a successful iOS and Android launch. The RPG is heavily inspired by the popular anime series of the same name, which first aired in 2024. The game puts fans in the kaiju-infested Japan, where they can play as their favorite character from the Defense Force and fend off the colossal beasts.

Developer Akatsuki Games Inc. has officially scheduled its PC release for October 1, 2025. This article discusses everything you should know about Kaiju No. 8 The Game.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is officially launching on PC

As specified, Kaiju No. 8 The Game will be available on PC via Steam on October 1, 2025. For fans in America, the release date is September 30, 2025, due to the time zone difference. The title was initially launched for iOS and Android devices on August 31, 2025.

The Kaiju No. 8 RPG follows in the footsteps of Honkai Star Rail, offering turn-based action with a fresh twist. We can assemble a team of four with characters from the anime, including Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, Isao Shinomiya, and more.

Everything you need to know about Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Story progression

One of the highlights of Kaiju No. 8 The Game is the different story mode. The main mission extends from the manga and anime. There are character quests allowing you to explore their progress and bond with other Defense Force members. You can also use Memories to revisit moments from the original series.

Combat and character development

Experience turn-based combat in kaiju-infested Japan (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)
Kaiju No. 8 The Game characters are obtainable via the gacha banners and can be equipped in squads containing four members. You assemble them in a team of four and tackle the rogue beasts via a turn-based combat system. You must use the officer’s unique skills and ultimates to shatter Kaiju’s plate, exposing their core and eventually finishing them.

Developing characters is crucial to progress in the game. You get access to an assortment of items, which can be used to strengthen the officers. Their skills, attributes, and equipment can also be upgraded with the growth system.

System requirements for PC

Here’s the recommended system to run Kaiju No. 8 The Game on PC:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5 (4th generation or later)
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 or higher
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Akash Paul
