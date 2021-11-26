Karl Jacobs responds after being “exposed” for not paying artist who worked on his Twitch emotes

Recently, Karl Jacobs was accused by a digital artist of not paying them for the Twitch emotes they created for the streamer.
Karl Jacobs currently has 3.14 million followers on Twitch, along with around 2k subscribers. The creator was accused by artist “Ammie” of not having paid them their dues for some Twitch emotes they had worked on.
The artist claimed that the YouTuber did not even use their work and did not reply for weeks when they asked him about the payment. Jacobs has since responded to the viral thread and apologized for his actions.
YouTuber Karl Jacobs apologizes for not paying digital artist who worked on his Twitch emotes
The artist, “Ammie”, has the Twitter handle @ammiedude. Earlier today, they posted a Twitter thread calling out Karl Jacobs for not paying them for the Twitch emotes that they worked on.
Ammie claimed that Jacobs did not even use the Twitch emotes they created and did not respond for weeks. The artist also attached a screenshot as evidence and joked that they were a minor when they initially got into the agreement.
Ammie was understandably regretful of the fact that they did not take advance payment for their work. However, Karl Jacobs has responded to the viral Twitter thread promptly.
The YouTuber apologized for his actions and claimed that he simply forgot about the agreement.
Additionally, the internet star also promised to pay the artist for their work and the extra waiting time they had to go through. Jacobs also vowed to work on his organization to ensure such incidents do not take place in the future:
“ I have been spreading myself a bit thin this past year and its hard to keep up with all I am doing, again shouldnt have fallen on a project u helped w so Iall make sure I do right including payment for ur wait.”
While the creator did forget to make the payment despite receiving the Twitch emotes on time, he quickly responded to the Twitter thread and has apologized for his actions.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Ammie later posted another tweet claiming that the situation was close to being solved. The artist thanked the community for their support and suggested that Karl Jacobs was close to completing the payment.