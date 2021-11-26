Karl Jacobs responds after being “exposed” for not paying artist who worked on his Twitch emotes

Recently, Karl Jacobs was accused by a digital artist of not paying them for the Twitch emotes they created for the streamer.

Karl Jacobs currently has 3.14 million followers on Twitch, along with around 2k subscribers. The creator was accused by artist “Ammie” of not having paid them their dues for some Twitch emotes they had worked on.

The artist claimed that the YouTuber did not even use their work and did not reply for weeks when they asked him about the payment. Jacobs has since responded to the viral thread and apologized for his actions.

AMMIE ‼️ @ammiedude u never paid me for my work and once i did all the work u didnt even use it.. i got so tired f having to try and put all my effort into contacting u lmfao u never paid me for my work and once i did all the work u didnt even use it.. i got so tired f having to try and put all my effort into contacting u lmfao

YouTuber Karl Jacobs apologizes for not paying digital artist who worked on his Twitch emotes

The artist, “Ammie”, has the Twitter handle @ammiedude. Earlier today, they posted a Twitter thread calling out Karl Jacobs for not paying them for the Twitch emotes that they worked on.

Ammie claimed that Jacobs did not even use the Twitch emotes they created and did not respond for weeks. The artist also attached a screenshot as evidence and joked that they were a minor when they initially got into the agreement.

AMMIE ‼️ @ammiedude heres some screenshots from convos ive had in the comcat disc with my friends ab it, (note the dates). and heres the last convo i had with him heres some screenshots from convos ive had in the comcat disc with my friends ab it, (note the dates). and heres the last convo i had with him https://t.co/7SgD6WFdkn

AMMIE ‼️ @ammiedude the artistic urge to call out a content creators unprofessionalism but being too spiteful to give them anymore attention the artistic urge to call out a content creators unprofessionalism but being too spiteful to give them anymore attention

AMMIE ‼️ @ammiedude oh god its so funny that we started the commission while i was a minor and now im a legal adult that should show how long its taken 😭😭 oh god its so funny that we started the commission while i was a minor and now im a legal adult that should show how long its taken 😭😭

AMMIE ‼️ @ammiedude ALWAYS. ALWAYS ASK FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT. I put too much trust in him as an individual and i made the mistake, i learned the lesson but pleaseee if ur an artist take payments first. ALWAYS. ALWAYS ASK FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT. I put too much trust in him as an individual and i made the mistake, i learned the lesson but pleaseee if ur an artist take payments first.

Ammie was understandably regretful of the fact that they did not take advance payment for their work. However, Karl Jacobs has responded to the viral Twitter thread promptly.

The YouTuber apologized for his actions and claimed that he simply forgot about the agreement.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @ammiedude Hey! Shot ya a DM but honestly life got in the way and I completely forgot about this, it’s not an excuse tho, hope to resolve this with ya via DMs because I appreciate your work, wanna get you fairly compensated (+for your wait) and I’m sorry I gave you such a bad experience. 💕 @ammiedude Hey! Shot ya a DM but honestly life got in the way and I completely forgot about this, it’s not an excuse tho, hope to resolve this with ya via DMs because I appreciate your work, wanna get you fairly compensated (+for your wait) and I’m sorry I gave you such a bad experience. 💕

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @ammiedude I know I fucked up, gonna work on my organization stuff because I think I have been spreading myself a bit thin this past year and its hard to keep up with all I am doing, again shouldnt have fallen on a project u helped w so Ill make sure I do right including payment for ur wait @ammiedude I know I fucked up, gonna work on my organization stuff because I think I have been spreading myself a bit thin this past year and its hard to keep up with all I am doing, again shouldnt have fallen on a project u helped w so Ill make sure I do right including payment for ur wait

Additionally, the internet star also promised to pay the artist for their work and the extra waiting time they had to go through. Jacobs also vowed to work on his organization to ensure such incidents do not take place in the future:

“ I have been spreading myself a bit thin this past year and its hard to keep up with all I am doing, again shouldnt have fallen on a project u helped w so Iall make sure I do right including payment for ur wait.”

While the creator did forget to make the payment despite receiving the Twitch emotes on time, he quickly responded to the Twitter thread and has apologized for his actions.

AMMIE ‼️ @ammiedude dont worry guys. things are being figured out now 👍🏻 thank you for the support :) dont worry guys. things are being figured out now 👍🏻 thank you for the support :)

Ammie later posted another tweet claiming that the situation was close to being solved. The artist thanked the community for their support and suggested that Karl Jacobs was close to completing the payment.

