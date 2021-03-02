Karl Jacobs wants Jacob Sartorius to take him for dinner and fans seem unhappy over it

The tweet Karl Jacobs sent to Jacob Sartorius asking for a dinner date has received a lot of criticism.

Jacob Sartorius relax dude cmon take me out to dinner first — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 2, 2021

Most of the time, when Karl tweets to another creator or celebrity, his tweet becomes very popular. This tweet received little attention comparatively and had a lot of negative comments. Today and yesterday, Karl sent numerous tweets, and his tweet to Jacob Sartorius was the least noticed. Here is Karl’s timeline in comparison:

Image via Twitter

The tweet did not garner the usual response because not a lot of people were pleased with the fact that it was appearing on their timeline. There seem to be a few fans of Karl that don’t seem to like Jacob Sartorius. Having said that, it’s not easy to see why, as many don’t seem to agree on why they hate Jacob Sartorius or fail to provide any verifiable reasons.

who tf brought this to my tl — ⁷ (@gothic_jeon) March 2, 2021

please do Not — raven 📌 selfie pinned (@piglinboo) March 2, 2021

The vast majority of the comment section was against this tweet. There were probably only a handful of comments that were positive.

Karl flop era 😕 — 5uProtecter (@cowrpse) March 2, 2021

karl u good dude? — fate☾|| selfie📌 (@feralfatee) March 2, 2021

A few of the comments seem to be referencing Jacob Satrorius’ age in some way. Although Jacob Sartorius doesn’t appear to be over the age of 18, he is. It is unclear if many of the other negative comments were related to Jacob's age.

There were some comments that played along with Karl. Some were jealous of Karl’s attention and others were stating that Karl belonged to Quackity. These comments seemed buried among the other reactions.

u forgot ur man pic.twitter.com/FSLQLDpdQK — ﹟ kiwi ! 🥝 (@IL0VEQVACKITY) March 2, 2021

Karl's tweet didn't get the response he may have anticipated, so it seems that the best thing for him to do is just move on from it.

Karl Jacobs has other tweets to other creators that got way more attention and love

Karl tweets out to other creators several times a week. These have comments that totally support Karl’s love towards other creators.

POPPIN OFF BABY — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 2, 2021

o7 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 1, 2021

The state?? Haha bit confused ! pic.twitter.com/FRJquTfJLN — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 1, 2021

There have been a ton of other posts that got a lot of attention and it doesn't matter if one post doesn't perform well if the rest do.

