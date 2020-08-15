Keemstar calls a Pokimane simp a 'nice kid'; requests her to take him on a date

Daniel 'Keemstar' Keem is one such YouTuber, who is known for his brazen persona and outspoken views. Not one to mince words, he has been involved in feuds with several internet personalities, with one of the most eminent names being- Imane 'Pokimane' Anys.
A few weeks back, he created a furor online when he rated Pokimane a 2 out of 10 on Twitter and can often be found criticising her simp army of fans, or tier 3 subs as he likes to call them.
Recently, however, he surprisingly praised one of her fans who goes by the name of PokimaneFan33 and also went to the extent of playing matchmaker by asking for a date on his behalf!
PokimaneFan33 and Keemstar
PokimaneFan33 happens to be a teenager, who is an ardent supporter of Pokimane and can be spotted frequently commenting on posts that mention her. Labelled a 'simp' instantly for his actions, he begs to differ as he believes he is just a genuine fan who is supportive of Pokimane.
Check out some of PokimaneFan33's tweets:
Pokimane's fan base is notoriously known for being overly submissive and hence are referred to as simps, on account of which PokimaneFan33 was also instantly labelled a simp and has faced unreasonable bullying over the same.
Check out his tweets where he addresses people bullying him for being a Pokimane simp:
He also stated that on account of such bullying he had to delete his previous Twitter account and was looking to start anew. He also frequently comments on any kind of negative posts about Pokimane and supports her religiously.
His comments on Keemstar's posts caught the streamer's eyes who decided to speak to him on the same.
Check out some of his previous interactions with Keemstar and instances of him standing up for Pokimane:
Thinnking that the kid was simply trolling, Keemstar decided to delve deeper into the matter by speaking to him. On realizing that he wasn't, Keemstar took to Twitter to post the following tweets:
He also called him a 'nice kid with a dream' and urged people not to bully him.
Whether Keemstar himself was trolling or not, his gesture seemed to have been appreciated by PokimaneFan33 who replied:
Keemstar however, simply could not resist taking one more jibe at Pokimane, as he had the last say:
Talk about interesting banter! The above Twitter thread between one of Pokimane's fiercest critics and one of her die-hard fans was a crossover none of us really saw coming.
It certainly makes for an interesting situation and it remains to be seen if Keemstar's request to Pokimane for a date with PokimaneFan33 will be answered or not.
Having said that, all eyes now continue to remain on the return of Pokimane, who is on a month-long hiatus from streaming.
