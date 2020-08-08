Keemstar reveals list of blacklisted words on Pokimane's Discord

24-year-old Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has endured a rather forgetful year so far, with mounting criticism being one of the major factors behind her recent decision to take a break from social media. She has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, having been called out for her hypocrisy and inability to take any kind of criticism.

The criticism has been so intense that Pokimane has several words banned from her discord servers. Fellow streamer Daniel 'Keemstar' Keem, with whom she has been feuding with, recently revealed the list of words which are banned from Pokimane's Discord.

I have had Pokimane's mods on a payroll for months... these are the banned words on her discord! pic.twitter.com/zCE0k3Bz4F — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 6, 2020

The kind of words which are banned, including criticism itself, goes to show how averse Pokimane is to the entire concept of criticism.

Pokimane bans 'criticism'

The words which are banned on Pokimane's discord range from 'Leafy' to 'Diesel', 'simp' to 'Gundam' and even the word 'criticism' itself. A whole other set of words, including the name of YouTubers who have criticised her, have also been banned from her discord servers.

Even the phrase '2 out of 10' is banned, an outcome of Keemstar's tweet where he rated Pokimane a 2 out of 10.

Other banned words and phrases include 'Pokimane boyfriend', 'hypocrite' and 'tier 3'- all words which have recently been trending online, with regards to Pokimane and her army of fans.

Several YouTubers have actually begun taking speed runs to determine how fast they actually get banned, including one YouTuber called Tagswag.

In his latest video, he addressed the current Pokimane drama, including the #pokimaneboyfriend trending online, which led to mass outrage from her tier 3 subs. This was the outcome of a claim which YouTuber LeafyIsHere had made in his Content: Pokimane series.

Tagswag mentioned Pokimane's subreddit which is frequented by simps and also stated that he couldn't believe that an entire social storm was created just on the basis of claims made by Keemstar and Leafy.

Another YouTuber called Bowblax also shared his opinions on the fact that Pokimane has banned the word 'criticism'. He goes on to discuss in detail the entire list of words banned from her discord.

These banned words are crazy...like I definitely expected Leafy, diesel patches, ItsAGundam...but some of these words can be used just in normal contexts like tier 3, hypocrite, criticism, has a boyfriend, just leaf, just the word leaf and reptiles and diss track...it's too much!

I could never imagine being so averse to any comment on drama that you would ban words to this extent!

Reactions Online

Several people from the online community reacted to the news that Pokimane had banned a series of words from her Discord servers.

Check out some of the reactions which addressed Pokimane's list of banned words as well as her hypocrisy below:

Imagine being so insecure you ban the word "leaf" from your fucking discord holy shit. I've never really watched Pokimane so I was more or less neutral on her and it was the same with leafy but honestly this is just kinda pathetic — elderwood ornn coming soon^tm (@_stein_i) August 6, 2020

Pokimane back at it again she blocking words that criticize her she even blocked the word criticism and LeafyIsHere — Michuru Kagemori (@TheRealMichiru2) August 6, 2020

Pokimane:

1-She can’t stand criticism.

2-she banned or copystrike anyone that talks about her

3-she is not entertaining but the Simps keep giving her attention.

4-she always keep the “am a postive person ” vibe then go banned someone for using a clip

5-she is a hypocrite — K♠️ (@kiowotoo) August 7, 2020

Also criticism is part of growing as an influencer/person. if pokimane deserves to be a big name, she needs to understand that criticism exists, everyone gets it, and when it comes? you prove it wrong or learn, not run away and hide from it, just blowing people off as "haters" — Caelus (@NCJoker4410) August 6, 2020

I was instantly permanently banned from r/offlineTV and r/Pokimane for posting this video. She is the worst at taking criticism I have ever seen and she is pro-censorship. Leafy's sponsors watch out! #pokimaneboyfriend — Jordan (@jordandailym) July 30, 2020

*pokimane’s first thought when receiving criticism*



“What’s the fastest way I can take this down while making it look like I’m the victim” — TheTwoon (@TheTwoon) July 31, 2020

As Pokimane takes a break from the immense criticism she has been facing on social media, the drama surrounds her continues to thrive with no signs of slowing down.

