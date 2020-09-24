Jeremy Habley, aka TheQuartering, is a YouTuber who posts videos about comic books, video games, and the entertainment industry in general. The American has around 851k subscribers, and of late, has been posting about various internet celebrities.

Keemstar is another YouTuber known for the videos that he posts on his channel, DramaAlert. He is known for his outspoken views and has generally been seen as a controversial figure. Various feuds and controversies have seen him become one of the most talked-about internet personalities around.

Recently, his post on Twitter insulted Jeremy for ‘taking orders from his wife’.

Keemstar roasts YouTuber for obeying wife, gets called sexist

In the clip below, Keemstar is seen watching a recent video by TheQuartering. He says that while he agrees with him that a ‘fake copyright’ strike is very problematic, he cannot get his mind around what Jeremy goes on to say about himself in the video.

I can’t breathe.... 😂😂😂 this beta MF pic.twitter.com/NNHM5HJpfd — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 23, 2020

As you can see, Jeremy says that he is being asked to apologize, and he does not want to do that. He adds that the only person he takes ‘orders’ from is his wife. Keemstar finds this hilarious, and calls it a ‘baby thing’ to do. He adds that TheQuartering effectively conceded that his wife ‘wears the pants in the family’, and that he has lost his right to have a ‘beard’.

Quite a few people found Keemstar’s comments highly problematic, and called him a ‘sexist’.

keem acts like a 17 year old conservative kid named Tyler who's been lifting for 2 months so he thinks hes superior to other people and labels himself an alpha male and he claims that he's straight but is internally extremely misogynistic. — dino man (@Woman_Beater69) September 23, 2020

Others thought that respecting the wife is not the same as treating her ‘equally’.

Regardless, most people did not appreciate Keemstar’s opinions, and said that Jeremy is simply a respectable husband who cares for his wife and respects her opinions.

However, Keemstar was at hand to explain his point, as you can see below.

Others thought that Keemstar was conservative and old-fashioned.

Regardless, we saw quite a few of Keemstar’s fans taking to the post and trying to defend his comments. One person wanted him to tag TheQuartering, something Keem did not have a problem with.