Keemstar says he feels "sorry" for h3h3 Ethan Klein for having Trisha Paytas as his sister-in-law

YouTuber Daniel “Keemstar” Keem recently said that he feels “sorry” for fellow YouTuber Ethan Klein.

Ethan Klein has had an eventful 2020. The YouTuber has been involved in multiple controversies with fellow internet personalities. He was seen celebrating Leafy’s YouTube suspension earlier in the year, and has been involved in a public feud with Keemstar since.

Ethan Klein's brother-in-law Moses Hacmon recently got engaged to American YouTuber Trisha Paytas, who has had long-term beef with Klein. Keemstar had a little pop at Klein on Twitter regarding the same.

Keemstar feels “sorry” for Ethan Klein, talks about his brother-in-law getting engaged to Trisha Paytas

Keemstar was happy to list out the highlights of Klein's 2020 in a tweet. Keemstar concluded it by saying he felt sorry for Klein. Only Keemstar knows if this was genuine.

Ethan Klien has had the worst year ever.



1. Lost subs

2. Lost sponsors

3. Lost respect

4. Gained weight

5. Now Trisha Paytas is his sister-in-law.



I legitimately feel sorry for him.



Ethan if you see this I hope you have a much better 2021. pic.twitter.com/B4caj4o2qr — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 25, 2020

The beef between Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas can be traced back to May 2019. The YouTuber posted a video calling out Trisha for “photo-editing” the pictures that she posts on social media in a video titled “Instagram vs Reality.”

This resulted in a series of tweets by Trisha Paytas calling out Ethan Klein. She called him a “disgusting piece of sh*t" and said that the video is harmful to young girls.

hey @h3h3productions - you are a disgusting piece of shit. your recent video is not only predatory - its also HARMFUL to young girls — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 9, 2019

Trisha Paytas followed it up by posting a video on YouTube, where she was teary-eyed and went after Ethan Klein for his comments.

This was followed by even more tweets, where she called out his wife.

Ethan Klein took it a step too far by making a mocking video on Trisha Paytos. He apologised later. In the video, he mocked how she came out as “transgender."

The two tried to call a truce and Paytas featured on Klein’s podcast.

can I be on ur podcast @h3h3productions — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 11, 2019

The Kleins decided to help Trisha find love via a bachelorette-style internet dating show on his podcast.

At the end I won the bachelorette. Thank u @h3h3productions 💍🍆🤰🏼 pic.twitter.com/S1E3DkE2G7 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 29, 2020

But in a surprising turn of events, Paytas started dating Klein's brother-in-law. Things appeared to take a turn for the worst again, as the relationship between Klein and Paytas got even frostier. The two had a go at each other on Twitter before deleting their posts.

Ethan Klein is almost certain to lose his calm with the announcement of the engagement, and Keemstar was quick to remind him of it.

Keemstar’s recent tweet is just another addition to their ongoing feud. It doesn't look like it's going to end any time soon.