Kelly vs. Laura in Free Fire: Which character is better?

Free Fire has an ocean of characters, and finding the best one that suits players' preferences could be daunting.

Characters play a significant role in the game and provide strategic opportunities to players. They have unique abilities that help players during matches. Therefore, gamers have to make a bold decision to invest their gold coins or diamonds on a particular character in Free Fire.

This piece will compare Kelly and Laura, two popular characters, in terms of abilities, proficiency in competitive play, and the level of difficulty.

Kelly or Laura: Which Free Fire character to choose?

Kelly has one of the most straightforward passive abilities in the game, Dash. It increases her sprinting speed in-game and synergizes well with every other character. She can be used to rotate faster on the map and create strategic flanks on enemy teams.

Kelly can be brought with 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds in Free Fire and is considerably cheaper than Laura.

Laura has one of the most effective passive abilities in the game. Sharp Shooter allows the character to gain increased accuracy while scoped in. Therefore, if players love using sniper rifles, then she is the best character to use. Moreover, her ability synergizes well with most characters.

Laura can be brought with 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds in Free Fire, meaning she is quite expensive.

Conclusion

Both characters are similar and possess simple yet effective passive abilities. However, in terms of pricing, Laura is more expensive. Thus, she might be a tricky character to pick if players are not confident while using scopes during matches.

Therefore, it comes down to the players and their preferences, as both characters are decent on the battlefield and are used by many top players.

