Weekly Care Package CS2: How to claim, features, and more

With CS2's release, Valve has introduced a plethora of changes to the title, overhauling significant aspects of Counter-Strike to make the game feel fresh for the players. Aside from upgraded visuals and mechanics from the fan-favorite Source 2 Engine, the community is also happy with the constant updates developers have pushed since the Limited-Test session. The Weekly Care Package system is one such new feature.

This CS2 attribute allows you to select your rewards from the game manually. It is a clear upgrade over CS:GO's drop system since it gives you more control over the rewards. This article will briefly guide you on how to use the Weekly Care Package system in CS2.

What is the new Weekly Care Package system in CS2?

In CS2, you will be offered four different rewards upon leveling up. These include a range of items that can be sold in the Steam Community Market for real-world money and can be anything from a Case to graffiti. The only restriction is that you can only pick two out of the four options given to you upon opening the Weekly Care Package.

Earlier, CS:GO players had no option but to rely on the randomizer when claiming their level-up rewards. This sometimes led to players receiving unwanted items like sprays and low-tier skins.

How can you claim the Weekly Care Package in CS2?

Claiming the Weekly Care Package in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve)

The Weekly Care Package is a relatively easy system to get into when playing Counter-Strike 2. Here's how you can use and claim your package in the game:

Level up in Counter-Strike 2 by playing any available game mode other than practice and workshop maps.

After you have leveled up, head to the Store section from the main menu.

You can see the Weekly Care Package tab right on top of the menu.

Pick two of the four items based on your preference, then click on the 'Claim Rewards' button highlighted in green.

Once the rewards are claimed, they will go straight into your inventory in Counter-Strike 2, where you can view them. You can also sell them into the Community Market in exchange for real-life money, which will be added to your Steam Wallet.

The Weekly Care Package is an excellent way to farm cases and items in CS2. Players have already started grinding the system in exchange for rare rewards that can be utilized when trading in the community. While you may only sometimes get the desired items, it can still be a great way to have fun in Counter-Strike 2.