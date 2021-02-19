KFC Gaming asks Twitter what they think about Fortnite: "Toxic Community," "Dead Game," respond fans

KFC Gaming seems to have re-opened a can of worms regarding Fortnite.

In a recent post on Twitter, KFC Gaming asked the internet what it thought about the popular BR game. The responses were mixed, but they did point to the alleged toxicity that's prevalent within the Fortnite community.

KFC is scheduled to launch its KFConsole, the world's first gaming console, which also doubles up as a chicken warmer under the KFC Gaming banner. Their account on Twitter is generally associated with gaming-related content.

KFC Gaming asks fans about Fortnite

Fortnite is _______



What's the correct answer? — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) February 18, 2021

KFC Gaming asked Twitter this very simple question, but the internet had all sorts of answers.

everything is better with KFC — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) February 18, 2021

2 weeks — DansGaming (@Dansgaming) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Some users started with humor right off the bat. Many referred to other games while explaining what Fortnite was, while some responded with quite the literal meaning of the word "fortnight."

A good number of people responded positively to the question. They also said that the addition of Tron to the game made things even better.

A Good game with ass community — 🖤💜🖤💜 (@OnThrust) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

perfect after they added TRON pic.twitter.com/s5mQJsxVir — David Krepps (@dnk900) February 18, 2021

Amazing! — Five Nights At Boba Fett (@AndrewsFive) February 18, 2021

A great game for all ages.

Wether you enjoy it or not we all know it’s a cool game — Helix (@iHelixz) February 18, 2021

However, there were even more people who felt Fortnite wasn't good enough anymore. The usual tweets that say "dead game," as seen in most Fortnite-related posts, were also seen here.

Advertisement

Dead, fortnite is dead and it’s better like this — Adriano -アドリアーノ 🇵🇹 (@AdriBraveTortue) February 18, 2021

Dead — Diamondar Boss (@DiamondarBoss) February 18, 2021

mediocre — ChumpyCadet144 (@farms_yt) February 18, 2021

People pointed out that Fortnite has a toxic community as well. Although it wasn't that bad a game, it's the community that has ruined it.

Good as a game, Awful as a community — TheDoodlerOfficial (@DoodlerOfficial) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

its a good game but yes i can agree the community is toxic, well most of it anyways — Sylphmoo (@Sylphmoooo) February 18, 2021

Actually quite fun, including save the world, but the competitive and toxic community put it on a downwards spiral. Though, the game is FAR from irrelevant or dead. — Cipherz Gaming (@Cipherz_Gaming) February 18, 2021

Toxicity exists as a whole in every gaming community. Most importantly, what a community feels about a game depends on the opinions the people have about it. And toxicity arises the moment there's a difference in opinion.

There is no correct answer, opinions exist. — Bloody Red (@Bloodyyredd) February 18, 2021

For some reason, when it comes to Fortnite, people end up having a lot of opinions. The primary reason for mixed views about this title is the amount of collaborations it goes through every season.

Advertisement

A majority of the Fortnite community feels that the game is now a giant advertisement for different companies and has lost its originality. Almost every popular skin in the game is based on a collaboration, while the original Fortnite skins are slowly dying a sorry death.

Fortnite unfortunately will never stop collaborations, because of running out of ideas and money. And to be honest, it's a bit cringey that almost everything is in the game — Koala 🐨 (@koala_nitaa) January 30, 2021

Because they need to stop doing collaborations and put only fortnite based skin in the game I’m tired of seeing super hero based skins and skins from famous show like the mandalorian it’s annoying — rava (@jamario23685534) December 2, 2020

On the other hand, some players like the collaboration-based skins. And even though people dislike these cosmetics, there's no denying that Epic Games is the largest IP holder in the gaming market concerning Fortnite.

The amount of collaborations that the game has been witnessing is why Fortnite has achieved such a feat.