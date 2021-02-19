KFC Gaming asks Twitter what they think about Fortnite: "Toxic Community," "Dead Game," respond fans

KFC Gaming seems to have re-opened a can of worms regarding Fortnite.
In a recent post on Twitter, KFC Gaming asked the internet what it thought about the popular BR game. The responses were mixed, but they did point to the alleged toxicity that's prevalent within the Fortnite community.
KFC is scheduled to launch its KFConsole, the world's first gaming console, which also doubles up as a chicken warmer under the KFC Gaming banner. Their account on Twitter is generally associated with gaming-related content.
KFC Gaming asks fans about Fortnite
KFC Gaming asked Twitter this very simple question, but the internet had all sorts of answers.
Some users started with humor right off the bat. Many referred to other games while explaining what Fortnite was, while some responded with quite the literal meaning of the word "fortnight."
A good number of people responded positively to the question. They also said that the addition of Tron to the game made things even better.
However, there were even more people who felt Fortnite wasn't good enough anymore. The usual tweets that say "dead game," as seen in most Fortnite-related posts, were also seen here.
People pointed out that Fortnite has a toxic community as well. Although it wasn't that bad a game, it's the community that has ruined it.
Toxicity exists as a whole in every gaming community. Most importantly, what a community feels about a game depends on the opinions the people have about it. And toxicity arises the moment there's a difference in opinion.
For some reason, when it comes to Fortnite, people end up having a lot of opinions. The primary reason for mixed views about this title is the amount of collaborations it goes through every season.
A majority of the Fortnite community feels that the game is now a giant advertisement for different companies and has lost its originality. Almost every popular skin in the game is based on a collaboration, while the original Fortnite skins are slowly dying a sorry death.
On the other hand, some players like the collaboration-based skins. And even though people dislike these cosmetics, there's no denying that Epic Games is the largest IP holder in the gaming market concerning Fortnite.
The amount of collaborations that the game has been witnessing is why Fortnite has achieved such a feat.Published 19 Feb 2021, 17:33 IST