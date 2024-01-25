Kick streamer N3on's 5 biggest controversies of all time

Rangesh "N3on" started streaming on Kick after a problematic career on YouTube, involving contentious antics such as faking his own death and lying about the coronavirus. After his shift to the latest streaming platform, he made a name for himself, amassing over 260,000 followers.

The streamer was initially friends with Kick star Adin Ross until an eventual fallout between the two, with Rangesh's girlfriend acting as the catalyst. Adin believed that Sam was not actually interested in Rangesh and was motivated to be in the relationship purely to obtain fame and fortune. Rangesh disagreed, and this eventually caused the two to become foes.

The streamer has frequently been in the limelight for the wrong reasons, often being condemned for his contentious activities. As such, this article lists the Kick streamer's five biggest controversies of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five biggest controversies involving N3on of all time

1) Stating that he has "three-and-a-half days left to live"

While on a live stream titled "Clearing The Beef..." on January 9, 2024, the streamer stated to his audience, while taking into notice the viewership, that he had only "three-and-a-half days to live." He said that he was informed by his doctors about the same and requested his viewers to "pray for" him and not make jokes. He stated:

"I really have 35k (viewers) in here right now. So, I just want to say that I do have approximately three-and-a-half days to live, and it is f**ked up. The doctors told me some crazy s**t and I just hope you guys make me feel better and pray for me and s**t. I just want to say that... if you guys are making fun of me and making jokes about this s**t - it's not cool and it's not right. Just pray for me, man. It's not looking too good."

This came after multiple posts by the streamer stating that he was extremely unwell due to a "stomach disease". However, many suspected that the streamer was faking his illness, as he had once before on his YouTube channel:

2) Being accused of racism, calling himself a Black woman's "master"

During a Kick stream on November 23, 2023, Rangesh interacted with random strangers using a video-calling platform called Monkey App. This platform emerged after the shutdown of the popular website Omegle, which served a similar purpose of connecting users with strangers all over the world.

At one point, N3on connected with a woman and said:

"No girl in this world is f**king nice to me. I'm back to this bulls**t. F**king dread-head. Oh, my god! (The woman asks why are girls 'not nice' to the streamer) I don't know. I genuinely don't know. Do you think I'm a good kid? (The woman says yes) Oh, thank you! How old are you? (The woman says 19) Oh, s**t! Same! Wait, where are you from? (The woman says she's from Nebraska)."

Even though the conversation seemed pleasant at the start, it took a darker turn as Rangesh started making indecent remarks:

"You've got some very big t*ts, ma'am. (The woman says, 'Sir, let's not start that') I apologize. I mean, you're showing them. You know, it's popping out. I have to say something. You know? Yeah, or you're just fat...Wait, can you go open that door over there? (The woman asks why) Because I'm your master and I told you to... oh, my! What am I... yeah, what the f**k is wrong with me?"

Netizens were quick to point out the remark made by the streamer and accused him of racism:

3) Calling out Crip Mac after a stream with him

During a live stream on December 4, 2023, N3on addressed his previous collaboration with musician and internet star Crip Mac and blasted him in front of his audience:

"Damn, chat. Sadly, Crip Mac had to leave, man. It sucks, bro. Best collab ever, man. God d*mn. Crip Mac, my message to you - suck a d**k and die! F**k you. I couldn't say it to your face, but you're a weirdo, bro. Worst f**king stream I've ever done in my life, bro! Never again will I get with Crip Mac, bro. F**k Crip Mac! F**k Crip Mac and f**k what he stands for. Nah, man. Such a tough situation, bro. He's a weird a*s guy, bro."

After being asked by his chat to calm down, Rangesh retaliated further and said:

"'Bro, chill.' Do you think I give a f**k? Bro, no crip actually takes Crip Mac seriously. No one takes him that seriously, bro. He's a f**king loser, bro! Don't care. I said it. Suck my f**king d**ck, bro! Now we can actually have a normal stream. God d*mn, bro!"

Netizens criticized the streamer for his explosive rant and called him "corny":

4) Dana White calling Rangesh a "punk" after controversy at UFC 296

Before attending a UFC match, N3on made a startling statement on his Kick stream regarding his plans for the event. He stated that he intended to "talk s**t" to former President of the United States, Donald Trump. N3on shared the plans for his antics at the mixed martial arts event, stating:

"One problem - Donald Trump and the Secret Service are going to be there. So, here's my plan, chat, you know, you can clip this and, you know, foreshadow it in the future. What's going to happen is - I'm going to walk up, you know, I'm going to talk my s**t to Trump, and then, it's going to be a very good experience."

However, N3on was eventually denied entry into the stadium, and his name had specifically been removed. In a later press conference, Dana White addressed the matter and in the process, called Rangesh a "punk":

"He said he was banned from the arena? No. What happened is, he said some stupid s**t on Instagram. And, you know, he bought tickets, so he wasn't anywhere close when you start saying stupid s**t like that. Yeah, you're probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here. You know, making threats and talking dumb s**t - looking for clout."

Fans remarked on the entire drama, with many condemning N3on and calling him a "loser" for devising such an activity. Some even stated that his want to make a viral clip on Kick needs to "stop" and that he requires "serious help":

5) Drama with VitalyzdTv

One of N3on's most recent controversies involved his girlfriend Sam Frank and YouTuber and Kick prankster VitalyzdTv. The drama began as VitalyzdTv met up with N3on and asked him for an autograph. He then flipped through some printed images out of the camera's view, the contents of which elicited a reaction from the crowd and angered Sam.

N3on and Sam then confronted Vitaly, with Sam exclaiming:

"What the f**k is wrong with you?! What the f**k is wrong with you? Do you have a problem? Do you want to start a f**king problem?"

An argument followed between N3on and Vitaly, in the midst of which Sam suddenly spat on Vitaly's face. Vitaly, who called the police on Sam, did not take this lightly. At the time, Sam was in a car with N3on and YouTuber Bradley Martyn, who later confronted Vitality for pressing charges.

The group was pulled over by the police and ended up with Sam nearly being arrested for battery charges, after which she apologized personally to Vitaly. However, Vitaly later went to the police station and personally filed a complaint.

Fans went gaga over the entire ordeal, with some viewing the situation with disapproval while others wondered what Vitaly would gain from filing the report:

Rangesh revealed his wish to fight in the UFC in a recent livestream, which caused users to poke fun at his statement. This came only a few days after KSI mentioned N3on as one of the creators he would like to see in Misfits boxing.