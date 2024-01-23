"He can’t even fight the island boys": Internet trolls Kick streamer N3on for saying he wants to fight in the UFC

Kcik streamer Rangesh "N3on" is being trolled on social media after a clip of him talking about professionally fighting in the UFC in the future started garnering a lot of attention on X. This comes days after KSI had mentioned N3on, among many others, when asked if he had names of influences and content creators he would see fighting on a Misfits card.

Since then, Rangesh has been quite enthusiastic about boxing and martial arts, even going to a gym and training for the same, getting trolled as a result. This time, after he showed interest in professionally fighting in the renowned UFC, viewers reacted in a similar manner.

After the clip of N3on went viral on social media, an X user who goes by the moniker Kae, made fun of him, claiming that he would not even be able to fight against contentous content creators, the Island Boys:

"He can’t even fight the island boys how he gon fight in the ufc"

Expand Tweet

"They compared me to Floyd Mayweather": N3on claims a professional MMA company offered him a job and compared him to Floyd Mayweather

This is not the first time that the Kick streamer has been trolled. As mentioned before, shortly after he appeared to accept KSI's invitation to join Misfits Boxing, he did a boxing stream on his channel, where he was seen struggling during a leisurely workout. This led to many people calling N3on out and making fun of his physical prowess.

On his most recent livestream, however, N3on revealed that he was planning on retiring from content creation in a few months, and announced that he aims to fight professionally because joining the UFC was a lifelong dream of his:

"Honestly, I am going to stream for a couple of more months and then become a full-time boxer, bro. That's my goal, 'cus I've always wanted to be in the UFC."

Expand Tweet

N3on went on to explain exactly why he wanted to be in the UFC:

"Everybody's watching that sh*t, bro. Motherfu**rs want to see me hurt, they want to see me hurt, bro. Chat, if I get knocked out, on god I am not going to show my face again. Because that's the most embarrassing thing in the world."

The Kick streamer further insinuated that he had already received a few offers from professional fighting organizations:

"I don't want to say the thing, but it is the biggest company in the world, they offered me. And I think I might actually do it."

To the amusement of the viewers, N3on then went on to claim that this company had compared him to the popular American boxer Floyd Mayweather because he is also hated by those outside his fanbase:

"They compared me to Floyd Mayweather. They said that people are going to buy my pay-per-views like Floyd Mayweather because I am so hated. So, right when he said that I got really excited and was like, yeah, let's do it."

His chat appeared unconvinced, as the streamer had to swear that he wasn't lying:

"I swear to god, wallahi. He compared me to Floyd Mayweather, and I felt excited so I did it. So it is locked in, and they are getting me a trainer, and we are starting very soon."

Most of the wider streaming community on X was skeptical of what N3on had said. Here are some general reactions to the clip, with people sharing memes and GIFs at his expense.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Influencer fighting has received a lot of traction among fans recently, with many YouTubers and Twitch streamers organizing and participating in boxing fights.