"Don't care if I get jumped": Kid on Kai Cenat's stream reprimanded for N-word usage, responds brazenly

During his latest Fortnite stream, Kai Cenat received a call from his moderator Mari, who proceeded to talk to his teammate about not using the n-word.

During an intense face-off against opponents, Cenat was knocked down and his teammate, a kid named Alex, was left defending for himself. Backed into a corner, Alex was unable to spot the other opponent and was eliminated while trying to heal.

When Alex used the N-word, and multiple other expletives, Cenat got a call through which Mari tried to call out the younger player. When she said that he would get attacked at school, his response was:

“I don’t care if I get jumped. If I get jumped, I’ll rock all of their s***!”

Mari's scolding of Kai Cenat's younger teammate Alex falls on deaf ears, streamer disagrees too

Kai had skillfully killed the first enemy but got knocked down by the second one. He proceeded to swear profusely, frustrated at the game. The frustration seems to have rubbed off on Alex.

Talking through the phone’s speaker, Mari asked Kai to keep a check on the kid, warning him of the serious consequences of saying the racial slur.

"Kai, Kai if you dont check this dude while saying N****, he gonna get jumped at school, I swear."

“Getting jumped” is slang for getting assaulted/attacked. Kai, who was also guilty of throwing the slur around casually during the same game, prompted Mari to talk directly with Alex.

“Alex, bro. Look, man, you cannot be going around and saying n****, bro. You’re at school, and they’re all finna jump you. You do not want that happening. Okay?”

Her appeal, however, fell on deaf ears as Alex did not seem to be bothered by the potential repercussions of his language. Startled by his response, Mari continued her appeal with a sterner tone but got cut-off by Alex’s comeback where he claimed that he was cool with them and didn't care if he got jumped.

His unabashed attitude caused Kai to crack up, yet again. Mari persisted and reprimanded Alex for saying the N-word, which is considered highly offensive, especially when said by anyone outside the black community.

“You are Latino, Alex. Alex, you are Latino. You cannot say n****, okay?”

In a final, brazen blow to her appeal, Alex responded:

“Like this? N****!”

Exasperated, Mari exclaimed that she'd given up and left the call, even as Kai continued to laugh at the audacious nature of Alex’s dialogs. Kai, who has been banned on Twitch several times on the pretense of using hateful symbols or slurs, later told Alex not to pay any heed to Mari’s words.

Fans have been left bewlidered by Alex's response

It did not take long for the clip of this conversation to begin circulating in the LivestreamFail subrredit. Viewers expressed a mix of emotions, some amused while others not so much.

Twitch chat loses it after Alex's response (Image via Twitch/IamKaiCenat)

Viewer's comments on Alex's unabashed attitude (Image via Reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Fan enjoys the entertainment (Image via YouTube/AMP Plugs)

Also Read Article Continues below

While several fans blamed Cenat's own vocabulary for the incident, he did not seem bothered by it. The streamer's Fortnite games often involve hilarious interactions with teammates. Cenat is also becoming increasingly popular for his comedic sketches on YouTube.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan