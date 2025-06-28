  • home icon
Killing Floor 3: Release date, platforms, and PC system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 28, 2025 10:51 GMT
Killing Floor 3 is already out for pre-orders (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
Killing Floor 3 is already out for pre-orders (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 is up for a global release on July 24, 2025. The game will be the latest entry in the Killing Floor series and is already out for pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo Switch 2.

Moreover, since Killing Floor 3 does not require a beefy graphics card or demanding hardware, it is safe to assume the game will be available on handheld gaming PCs as well, including Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, Legion GO, etc.

Below are the complete system requirements to run the game on PC.

System requirements to run Killing Floor 3 on PC

Killing Floor 3 will require 20GB of available space (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
Killing Floor 3 will require 20GB of available space (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

To play Killing Floor 3, you will require at least 16GB of RAM and AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790. For the best possible experience, you will need at least an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or an Intel Core i9700k. As for the graphics card, you will need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 480. To play the game in the best possible settings, though, you will need an AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060.

also-read-trending Trending

Minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD Required

Sarthak Khanna

