Killing Floor 3: Release date, platforms, and PC system requirements

Killing Floor 3 is up for a global release on July 24, 2025. The game will be the latest entry in the Killing Floor series and is already out for pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo Switch 2.

Moreover, since Killing Floor 3 does not require a beefy graphics card or demanding hardware, it is safe to assume the game will be available on handheld gaming PCs as well, including Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, Legion GO, etc.

Below are the complete system requirements to run the game on PC.

System requirements to run Killing Floor 3 on PC

Killing Floor 3 will require 20GB of available space (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

To play Killing Floor 3, you will require at least 16GB of RAM and AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790. For the best possible experience, you will need at least an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or an Intel Core i9700k. As for the graphics card, you will need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 480. To play the game in the best possible settings, though, you will need an AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060.

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3060

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

