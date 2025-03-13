Is Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition worth buying?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 13, 2025 20:09 GMT
Killing Floor 3 is out for pre-orders now (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
Killing Floor 3 is out for pre-orders now (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3, which was scheduled to release globally on March 25, 2025, has unfortunately been postponed. The developer has yet to reveal the exact date for it. Nonetheless, there are no doubts that the game will feature a lot of playable content. The title is already available for pre-orders and will be released in three different editions: Standard Edition ($39.99), Deluxe Edition ($59.99), and Elite Nightfall Edition ($79.99). But is it worth spending more money to get the Nightfall Edition of the game?

The Killing Floor series has always been about a horror post-apocalyptic world where you need to shoot a ton of zombies, monsters, and other evil powers. If you have been a longtime fan of the series, or love playing games of this genre in general, the Elite Nightfall Edition can be a great pick, as you will receive multiple cosmetic upgrades in this pack.

However, if you are a newcomer to the Killing Floor series or are looking forward to trying such games for the first time, you might want to get the Standard Edition. This way, you can save a lot of money and enjoy the game.

That said, let's look at what you will receive if you buy the Elite Nightfall edition of Killing Floor 3.

Contents of the Elite Nightfall Edition from Killing Floor 3

There are multiple pre-order bonuses in the Elite Nightfall Edition (Image via Tripwire Interactive)
There are multiple pre-order bonuses in the Elite Nightfall Edition (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

The Nightfall Edition of Killing Floor 3 offers some pretty good rewards. Here is a list of everything included in it:

  • Base game
  • “Shadow Agent” Specialist Skin Set
  • “Shadow Agent” Weapon Skin Set
  • Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (4 Supply Passes)
  • 3000 Creds

Moreover, if you pre-order the game, you will receive:

  • "Flatliner" Weapon Skin Set
  • Fear the Reaper Weapon Trinket
  • Special Action Force Player Card

Do note that the pre-order bonuses will also be available with the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game.

Edited by Virat Fumakia
