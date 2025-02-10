Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC

After releasing earlier this month (February 2025), Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has received a lot of praise from RPG fans. The game welcomed new players and players returning to the franchise equally. That said, if you are playing the game on PC, and are facing issues with connecting your controller, we have a solution for you.

This article sheds light on a few reasons that might be responsible for this issue and lists a few potential fixes to solve this problem.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official update/patch from Deep Silver to fix this issue.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Potential fixes to solve controller not working error

1) Restart Steam and PC

Restarting Steam can often fix the issue (Image via Deep Silver)

If you are hit by the controller issue, try restarting Steam. If the issue still persists, restart your PC as well.

2) Enable/Disable Steam Input

In some cases, Steam Input is disabled by default. To connect your controller, simply enable it by following the below-mentioned steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left of the app’s UI.

on the top left of the app’s UI. Head to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.

If Steam Input is enabled by default, try disabling and enabling it again to fix the problem.

3) Update your controller drivers

One big mistake that most PC players make is not updating their controller's drivers. This can lead to compatibility and connectivity issues. Xbox controllers can be updated via the Xbox Accessories App, while DualSense controllers can be updated via the PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app.

4) Make sure that the game is in your Steam library

To get full controller support, the game must be in your library. If you own the game on GOG or Epic Games Store, you will need to add it to your Steam library as well. This can be done by following these steps:

Open Steam and go to "Games."

Select the "Add a Non-Steam Game to My Library" option.

Navigate through your files and select the game's .exe file.

Go to the game's "Properties" and enable Steam input.

If you are facing performance issues while playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, check out these guides:

