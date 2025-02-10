Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Bad Blood side quest

The Bad Blood quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 revolves around Pavlena and her mother Bozhena, who previously helped Henry and Hans recover from their injuries. To start the mission, you must progress through the main story until Henry and Hans are denied entry into Von Bergow Castle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

From there, they will find themselves in a small town near the castle. At this point, return to Bozhena’s hut and speak with her to begin the "Bad Blood" quest. In this guide, we explain how to complete the Bad Blood quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete the Bad Blood quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Complete the quest to help the woman who saved you (Image via Deep Silver)

Find woodcutter Dushko

Bozhena expresses her concern over Pavlena’s unexplained disappearance. She directs Henry to look into the matter in Troskowitz. In town, find Woodcutter Dushko, who is usually working in the woodcutting yard behind the tailor’s shop.

When questioned, Dushko discloses Pavlena’s secret romance with a man named Roman. If you press him further about Roman’s location, he will spit out more details. Using persuasion can also result in receiving some coins from him.

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All console commands and how to use them

Investigate Roman’s house

Roman’s residence is locked. But rather than wasting a lockpick, there’s an alternative way in. On the right side of the staircase, a ladder provides access to an upper level. Climb up when no one is watching and investigate the table to uncover an important clue about Roman’s activities.

Search for Roman

Investigate the blood stain (Image via Deep Silver)

With the newfound information, return to Dushko. He will reveal a location where Roman and Pavlena would often meet. Travel to the marked area and examine the surroundings. A bloodstain on the ground will give you the next lead. Follow the blood trail to the left until it leads to Roman’s lifeless body.

Speak with a witness

Shortly after finding the corpse, a distressed man calling for his lost pig can be heard nearby. Speak with him to inquire if he witnessed anything unusual. He mentions a man named Straw who resides in Jakesh’s barn. Mark Straw’s location on the map and head there to confront him.

Deal with Straw

If your Henry’s Speech skill is low, don’t bother with persuasion. Instead, engage Straw in combat. A few well-placed sword strikes will force him to talk. After Straw confesses, Henry must decide his fate. Releasing him will result in a reputation loss with Pavlena while executing him decreases Henry’s standing in the city.

The best choice for maintaining good relations with the town is to take Straw to the Bailiff in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Also read: How to obtain a Handgonne in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Rescue Pavlena

Take the stairs and beware of the dog (Image via Deep Silver)

After this, a new marker will appear, indicating Pavlena’s location in a concealed hideout among rocky terrain. A ladder leads up to the entrance, but be careful, as the moment you climb the ladder, you will be attacked by a hostile dog. After defeating it, enter the hideout.

Convince Ota

Once inside, Henry will need to remain still. Moving forward will result in Pavlena’s death. Engage in dialogue with Ota and introduce yourself as someone sent by Bozhena. Avoid discussing his brother or dog, as these topics are difficult to use for persuasion.

Instead, ask about his motivations and appeal to his conscience by mentioning divine forgiveness. When given a choice, select the second option, offering to speak positively about him to Von Bergow. This will convince Ota to release Pavlena unharmed.

Choose Jakesh’s fate

Decide Jakesh's fate but be careful of the consequences (Image via Deep Silver)

With Pavlena safe, return to Bozhena, who will request Henry to eliminate Jakesh.

Option 1: Assassinate Jakesh

Jakesh has a daily routine where he visits a remote part of his land in the morning to mourn at his family’s grave. This secluded area provides an opportunity to kill him discreetly. If Henry ensures the body is hidden outside the city, he will not be pursued by the authorities.

Choosing this path strengthens his reputation with Bozhena and Pavlena. Additionally, this decision unlocks an exclusive conversation with Pavlena, who will gift Henry a necklace that once belonged to Roman. However, killing Jakesh results in a lower reputation within the city.

Option 2: Spare Jakesh

If Henry allows Jakesh to live, the old man will offer 100 coins as reparation and permit Bozhena to return to the city. Upon reporting back to Bozhena, Henry can choose to keep the entire amount or tell the truth, in which case Bozhena will share 50 coins with him.

However, this choice does not improve Henry’s relationship with Pavlena enough to unlock additional dialogue with her in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Regardless of Henry’s decision regarding Jakesh, the quest concludes once Bozhena has been informed of the outcome. The choices made during this quest will have lasting effects on Henry’s reputation with various characters and factions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

