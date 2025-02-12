Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Miri Fajta side quest

Miri Fajta is one of the first major side quests you will witness in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Despite being a side quest, it’s incredibly layered and offers a lot of options and choices. Furthermore, it involves a lot of traveling, multiple objectives, and a decent amount of backtracking. To make things easier, I recommend you complete the Mutt side quest first.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about completing the Miri Fajta side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete the Miri Fajta side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Start the mission after completing the Mutt to make it easier (Image via Deep Silver)

To begin the quest, travel to the Nomad Camp location in the southwestern section of Trosky. If you haven't been here before, your best route is heading west from Zhelejov while sticking to main roads to avoid potential enemy encounters.

While it’s not necessary to unlock the fast-travel point at Nomad Camp, doing so will save time, as this location becomes a frequent point of return during the quest. Once at the camp, locate Voivode, the camp’s leader, identifiable by his burgundy tunic and cap. He is usually found near his tent in the northern part of the camp.

Speaking to Voivode reveals that his daughter, Marika, is missing. He suggests possible locations where she could be, but also advises speaking to his wife, Aranka, for additional information.

Extra step: Check Marika’s campsite behind Aranka’s wagon. Near a chest under the wagon, you’ll find a yellow pillow with Marika’s scarf, which will prove useful for tracking her later in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Tracking down Marika

Investigate and find Marika (Image via Deep Silver)

When you speak with Aranka, she shares a vision of Marika surrounded by tall rocks and recommends visiting Herbwoman Bozhena for more information.

Bozhena, located east of the camp, confirms seeing Marika and her lover Bohush fleeing towards the Apollonia region. To reach this location, you’ll need to find a tree clearing marked by two large stones.

Head to the clearing from Tachov or Troskowitz; upon reaching it, Henry will realize he can use Mutt’s tracking ability to locate Marika by selecting her scarf from the inventory.

Following Mutt’s lead, you’ll come across a trail of blood leading to a rocky passage and a cave entrance. Upon entering the cave, you’ll find Marika and an injured Bohush. The former explains that her brothers attacked Bohush due to a family dispute, leaving him severely wounded in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Gathering healing materials

You will need to rescue the captive Tibor (Image via Deep Silver)

To help Bohush recover, return to Aranka at Nomad Camp. She provides some herbs but lacks comfrey, the most vital ingredient. Fortunately, Bozhena’s herb garden has plenty, and she allows you to take what you need.

Before heading back, confront Voivode about his sons’ actions. He expresses regret but explains that his sons were retaliating against Bohush’s family in Semine. However, Bohush’s allies counterattacked, capturing Tibor (one of Voivode’s sons) and killing Gejza as a warning in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

With this new information, return to Marika’s cave with the healing herbs. Before you can deliver them, you must defeat a pack of wolves outside the cave.

Rescuing Tibor & recovering Gejza’s body

Recover Gezja's body (Image via Deep Silver)

With Bohush stabilizing, Marika requests a family heirloom amulet from Voivode, believing it might provide further aid. However, Voivode refuses unless his safe letter, which Marika stole, is returned.

Before dealing with the amulet, you must first rescue Tibor, who is being held at a saddler’s ranch in Semine. Here are the steps:

You can persuade the hired hand to let you in or fight your way into the barn where Tibor is held hostage.

to let you in or fight your way into the barn where Tibor is held hostage. Once inside, grab the keys from a crate and unlock Tibor’s cell.

from a crate and unlock Tibor’s cell. Escape with him through the barn’s back window.

Once free, Tibor requests that you recover his brother Gejza’s body, left at a woodcutter’s camp nearby. Stealth is the best approach here; however, if spotted, prepare for a tough fight against five woodcutters. Here are the steps:

Sneak to Gejza’s body and untie him.

If detected, use Mutt to distract enemies and fight carefully.

to distract enemies and fight carefully. Deliver the body to a grave pre-dug by Tibor, for a burial cutscene.

Upon returning to Voivode, he still refuses to hand over the amulet unless he gets the safe letter back in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Retrieving the safe letter & wagering for the amulet

Marika reveals that she hid the safe letter in a tree hollow nearby. After retrieving it, return to Voivode. However, he refuses to exchange it outright.

Aranka suggests using Voivode’s love of gambling to your advantage. The latter proposes you have a three-part wager against Tibor:

Horse race: Tibor has the advantage, and winning is difficult unless you have an elite horse. Boxing match: Block Tibor’s kicks and counterattack strategically to win. Dice game: Standard 1,500-point dice game. If you're tied 1-1 from the previous rounds, this one decides the winner.

Winning two out of three events forces Voivode to hand over the amulet, leading to a reunion with Marika. If you lose, Aranka convinces Voivode to give her the amulet and then delivers it to Marika instead in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Final resolution & quest completion

Winning outcome:

Voivode initially refuses to hand over the amulet upon reuniting with Marika.

He realizes that helping Bohush will make him part of the family by tradition.

He reluctantly accepts Bohush and allows Marika to return to the camp.

and allows Marika to return to the camp. The quest ends with a celebration at Nomad Camp, featuring a cutscene and dialogue options.

Losing outcome:

Marika is grateful but disappointed in her father’s absence.

She decides to leave with Bohush rather than return to Nomad Camp.

rather than return to Nomad Camp. Aranka gives Henry 25 Groschen for his efforts.

for his efforts. The quest still concludes with a party at Nomad Camp, where Henry can talk to NPCs one last time before moving on.

Whether you reunite Voivode’s family or help Marika forge a new path, this quest leaves a visible effect on the world of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

