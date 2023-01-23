KOI vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Week 1: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The penultimate match on the third day of Week 1 at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split will be a clash between KOI and Fnatic. This match isn't as important for KOI, but it is absolutely crucial for Fnatic, who had a terrible start to the Winter Split.

After losing to G2 Esports in a 22-minute match, Fnatic has to turn things around. If they fail to secure the win, the team will be 0-3 in a Split that is extremely short and has fewer opportunities to climb back up.

KOI, on the other hand, secured two big victories in the first two days of the tournament. Hence, the confidence of the team will be at an all-time high, especially because of Fnatic's recent underwhelming performances.

Preview of KOI vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

Fnatic had a disappointing start to the 2023 LEC Winter Split, losing their first match against Team Vitality due to miscoordinated plays and mistakes.

Fnatic showed potential in their first match, but their game against G2 Esports on Day 2 was a complete blowout. G2 Esports dominated the match, ending it in just 22 minutes. It was a difficult game to analyze, and it will be challenging for Fnatic to recover from such a defeat.

Fnatic's season is off to a rough start, with a short split and limited time to make adjustments. This is a particularly difficult setback for Rekkles, who was probably hoping to return to his former success.

On the other hand, KOI is having a strong start to the 2023 LEC Winter Split, with Malrang, Comp, and newcomer Szygenda performing at their very best. Szygenda was a replacement for Odoamne and has made some impressive plays, so it is safe to say that KOI is in a very good spot. They are one of the few teams, along with G2 Esports, that appear to have an amazing roster. Considering their current form, KOI should have little trouble defeating Fnatic and securing a victory.

Head-to-head

KOI was previously called Rogue, and this will be the first encounter between KOI and Fnatic after the rebranding.

However, in the past, Rogue and Fnatic have faced each other a total of 20 times. In those matches, both Rogue and Fnatic have 10 victories each.

Previous results

KOI previously played against Team EXCEL at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and grabbed a comfortable victory.

Fnatic, on the other hand, faced G2 Esports and suffered a crushing defeat.

League of Legends LEC Winter Split 2023 rosters

KOI

Mathias "Szygenda" Jensen

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larsson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

Fnatic

Martin "Wunder" Hansen

Iván "Razork" Díaz

Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Carl "Rekkles" Larsson

Rúben "Rhuckz" Barbosa

Livestream details

KOI vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC at 9 pm CET/12 pm PDT.

