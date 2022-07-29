Watch: Koil receives $40,000 donation from INCIVIK to unban Ming from NoPixel server

Koil, the creator and owner of the popular Grand Theft Auto roleplaying server NoPixel, received quite a large donation during his recent charity stream. While raising funds for Kidney Health Australia, the streamer and NoPixel owner received two donations worth $20,000 each.

The donor was INCIVIK, founder of Saudi Arabian esports organization Sandrock Gaming. After donating such a large amount of money, he requested that the popular streamer Ming be unbanned from the RP server. Ming has been banned from the NoPixel server for three years, but that could come to an end soon.

Koil expressed his disbelief and gratitude, thanking INCIVIK for the donation.

"Oh my god, dude! Holy f****** s***! You are actually insane!"

Koil receives a large donation to unban Ming from NoPixel

The NoPixel GTA RP server owner recently hosted his annual charity stream. This year, all proceeds went to Kidney Health Australia, a charity that aims to help those fighting kidney disease.

With a fundraising goal of $50,000, Koil didn't know how long it would take for him to reach his goal but said he intended to stream as long as his voice would allow him. It wouldn't take long, as he would receive back-to-back donations of $20,000 early on in the stream. In disbelief, he said that this kind of donation was something he'd expect to see on a MrBeast YouTube video:

"Twenty grand! Dude, I actually don't know if I've seen that before as a dono, except for like MrBeast s***."

His Twitch chat asked if the donor left a message alongside his donation. The NoPixel owner said that the message simply asked him to unban popular RP streamer Ming from the server.

Still shocked by the $20,000 donation, he received a second donation of the same amount from the same donor. This time, he left a message stating that he was donating both to help children with kidney disease as well as to get Ming unbanned:

"This is for the kids and Ming."

Koil expressed his gratitude for the donation before joking with the chat about how easy reaching his donation goals for the stream ended up being:

"Well about that 'getting to $50k' part, guys. It wasn't hard apparently."

He ended up raising $100,000 for Kidney Health Australia and posted proof of the donation on his Twitter after the stream.

Koil @ItsKoil Shot over $100,000 to kidney health australia today. GG! Shot over $100,000 to kidney health australia today. GG! https://t.co/sGCjsZNywD

The donor who sent $40,000 was INCIVIK, owner of Saudi Arabian Rocket League esports organization Sandrock Gaming. The organization had to suspend its operations in March after being unable to secure visas for the RLCS Winter Major in Los Angeles, California.

Ming has been banned from NoPixel since 2019 due to repeated offenses on the server, as well as being connected to players who would DDoS attack Koil's ARMA III NoPixel RP server.

Koil has previously stated that he had no intentions of unbanning Ming, going as far as to say that Ming was lucky to be allowed on the public server. It remains to be seen if INCIVIK's donations have moved the needle at all.

