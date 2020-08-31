Kronten Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

In the past few years, battle royale games have witnessed a steep rise in popularity. PUBG Mobile has become a global sensation today. The massive popularity of the game has further facilitated the growth of its eSports scene.

Chetan Sanjay Chandgude, popularly known by his in-game alias Kronten Gaming, is a prominent figure in the Indian eSports scene and a well-known content creator. He is the owner of Godlike Esports, which recently partnered with Nova Esports.

Kronten Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID

Kronten Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID is 525348414, and present IGN is NOOBONRUn. He is also the leader of the clan GodLike.

Kronten Gaming's Stats

Season 14

His stats in Squads in the ongoing season of PUBG Mobile

In the ongoing season, Kronten Gaming is placed in the Crown II-tier of the squad mode. He has played 134 games and won in 22 of them, which translates to a win rate of 16.41%. He has also notched 531 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.96.

He hasn't played any solo or duo matches in the current season.

Season 13

His stats in Squads in season 13 of PUBG Mobile

In the previous season, Kronten Gaming had 584 matches to his name and emerged victorious in 70 of them with a win rate of 11.98%. He was placed in the Ace tier.

His setup

Here's his setup according to the description of his videos:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700x Eight-Core Processor 3.60GHz

RAM: G.Skill TridenZ RGB 16GB 3200Mhz DDR4

GPU: MSI Gaming X GeForce GTX 1070 Ti - 8GB - GDDR5

Case: Thermaltake Versa N21

CPU Cooler: AMD Wraith Max Prism

Gaming Mouse: Logitech G102

Kronten Gaming's YouTube channel

He started his journey as a content creator in March, 2018. Earlier, he used to stream PUBG PC. After the release of PUBG Mobile, he switched to the mobile battle royale.

Since then, he has uploaded over 1291 videos and currently has over 2.01 million subscribers. Chetan has also amassed over 228 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He has a discord server as well. You can join it by clicking here.

