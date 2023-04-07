KT Rolster vs Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final lower bracket match on April 8, 2023, at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between KT Rolster and Gen.G. The stakes of this encounter are quite high, and both teams have a lot on the line.

The winner of this match will directly qualify for the Grand Finals of the LCK 2023 Spring Split. Secondly, the winner will also secure a seat at MSI 2023, which is as important as winning the LCK Spring trophy.

As a result, both these teams will give it their best shot, and fans can expect a thrilling and entertaining League of Legends best-of-five game.

Preview of KT Rolster vs Gen.G at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

Despite a rocky start to the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split, KT Rolster has shown significant improvement and surprised many by competing with top teams like T1. The team was originally projected to finish in the lower half of the rankings, but they exceeded expectations and demonstrated a resilient playstyle that enabled them to climb the rankings.

They refuse to give up even when things look dire, and they have a knack for forcing their opponents into bad fights. Their gameplay can be described as disjointed and chaotic, lacking clear direction. However, this unorthodox style is what makes them so deadly.

Gen.G, on the other hand, has a completely different approach to the game. They prioritize discipline, order, and structured gameplay. In fact, Gen.G will never get into a team fight unless the players feel that they will come out victorious.

This slow and steady approach usually chokes out opponents and forces them to make a string of mistakes when trying to force plays.

This match between KT Rolster and Gen.G will be a clash between orderly and chaotic playstyles. However, only one can come out victorious, and Gen.G appears to have the upper hand.

Even though KT Rolster's playstyle is a direct counter to that of Gen.G, the former lacks the experience and mental fortitude required to defeat the latter.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and KT Rolster have faced each other a total of 22 times in the past, with the former grabbing 14 victories and the latter grabbing eight.

Previous results

Previously, Gen.G faced T1 in the upper bracket of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split and suffered a humiliating defeat.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, faced HLE in the lower bracket and grabbed a comfortable victory.

LCK 2023 Spring Split rosters

KT Rolster

Kiin

Cuzz

Bdd

Aiming

Lehends

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Peyz

Delight

Livestream details

Gen.G vs KT Rolster will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on April 8, 2023, at 11:30 am IST/ 11 pm PDT (April 7).

