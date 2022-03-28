Kuki Shinobu and Yelan confirmed as Genshin Impact 2.7 characters: Release date revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. The characters won't be a part of the upcoming 2.6 update, but HoYoverse uses drip marketing to counter the data miners who would have leaked Yelan and Shinobu anyway.

New characters are the biggest highlight of any update in HoYoverse's action RPG. Players love adding new units to their team, giving them a purpose to grind.

Genshin Impact reveals Yelan as five-star Hydro Bow character

Yelan was originally found in 2.6 beta files. Interestingly, she will appear in the 2.6 update as a quest NPC, and users will be able to get a glimpse of her signature weapon Kirin Bow.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Yelan

◆ Valley Orchid

◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs

◆ Hydro

◆ Umbrabilis Orchis



I'd like to suggest that you treat her as an ordinary person, but if you do, it's easy to lose control over negotiations. — Yanfei
◆ Yelan
◆ Valley Orchid
◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs
◆ Hydro
◆ Umbrabilis Orchis

Yelan's look already suggested that she's a Hydro character, but the latest post by Genshin Impact has confirmed that too. Although the official artwork doesn't show her using a bow, the leaked renders from the 2.6 beta testing have proved that she's a bow user.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



Yelan ‧ Valley Orchid
A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs
Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.
Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.

Yelan will be released in the first half of the 2.7 update, implying that her release date will be May 11.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

Genshin Impact reveals Kuki Shinobu as four-star Electro character

Another character revealed alongside Yelan is Kuki Shinobu. Surprisingly, the four-star unit has gained more attention than the five-star Hydro bow user. Her banner will arrive in the second half of patch 2.7, which means her release date is June 1.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang



Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of Tribulations
Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang

This is mainly because of Kuki Shinobu's interesting lore. She was a law student from Liyue but joined the Arataki gang upon her arrival in Inazuma. She's now the Deputy Leader of the gang who always saves Itto from legal trouble.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Kuki Shinobu

◆ Mender of Tribulations

◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang

◆ Electro

◆ Tribulatio Demptio



I am writing to introduce a talented person to you. — Kujou Sara
◆ Kuki Shinobu
◆ Mender of Tribulations
◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang
◆ Electro
◆ Tribulatio Demptio

Kuki Shinobu belongs to the Electro element, and it seems like she uses swords during combat. As per some leakers, she will fulfill the role of a support character who can also heal the party members.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.



Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources. SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Heizou is an Anemo character.



Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.



[RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Heizou is an Anemo character.
Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.
Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources.
[RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Kuki Shinobu is an Electro healer/support Sword character.
Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.
Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources.

Kuki Shinobu undoubtedly has a unique design. She wears a mask, and her attire is more aggressive than any existing character.

If the leaks regarding her playstyle are accurate, then Kuki Shinobu will be the next Electro sword user after Keqing. Fans naturally have sky-scraping expectations from her, as the meta now favors five-star and four-star characters equally.

Amidst the drip marketing for characters in the 2.7 update, gamers are also excited about Ayato. The 2.6 update is scheduled to arrive on March 30 with the Chasm, Venti, and new events.

