Latest Archer Queen hero skin: Spooky Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans

Hero skins are some of the most sought-after and pricey commodities in Clash of Clans since they allow players to stand out from the crowd and improve the game's visual appeal. In Clash of Clans, the Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen have unique hero skins, which players can unlock.

Some limited edition Legendary hero skins must be bought directly from the store, whereas others can only be obtained by finishing the in-game season challenges. Owners of the Gold Pass receive a unique hero skin every month.

The October season challenge's Gold Pass is special because The Archer Queen now has a new themed hero skin. In this article, we will explore the Spooky Queen hero skin and the method to unlock it in Clash of Clans.

Latest Archer Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans

For the October Gold Pass, Clash of Clans creators have added a new hero skin dubbed "Spooky Queen." This is due to Archer Queen's lack of current access to any Legendary hero skins. The game offers many hero skins for the Barbarian King, Grand Warden, and Royal Champion.

The following is the Spooky Queen hero skin's in-game description:

"This Season's exclusive hero skin is Spooky Queen! If you haven't unlocked Archer Queen yet the skin will be available for you to use when you do."

The Archer Queen is portrayed as a Halloween-themed queen with spooky makeup to frighten foes in the limited-edition hero skin "Spooky Queen." She carries an ancient x-bow while sporting green clothing, spooky purple makeup, and a skeletal limb.

Players can only get this unique hero skin by purchasing the October season's Gold Pass in-game and accruing 2600 points, just like the "Clash Fest" hero skin. The objective of this skin is to make their in-game troops stand out from the competition by providing them with a distinctive appearance.

The Spooky Queen hero skin's exclusive characteristics include the following:

Special Animations

Visual Effects

Special Model

Unique Textures

By clicking on the Archer Queen and choosing the hero skin, players can enjoy the effects and animations of the Spooky Queen hero skin. They can acquire this special skin and use it when attacking others or during defenses.

Unlock the Spooky Queen hero skin using the following steps

Players can only buy the Spooky Queen hero skin while the October seasonal challenges remain. After that, they won't be able to do it anymore. Those who want the exclusive Spooky Queen hero skin must take the following steps:

Users who have obtained the Gold Pass through the October seasonal challenges are the only ones who can use the Spooky Queen hero skin.

For INR 449, players may purchase the Gold Pass for the October season, which includes additional goodies, magic items, boosters, gems, resources, and more.

By clicking the "Buy Gold Pass" option, players can make payments via cards, mobile wallets, UPI, net banking, discount codes, or other means.

They should complete the October season progress bar, which calls for 2600 season points.

Players can unlock the Spooky Queen hero skin in the game if they complete the main objective.

The simplest way to distinguish players in Clash of Clans and enable unique attack animations is to use hero skins. Players can purchase the Gold Pass and finish the game if they want to obtain the Spooky Queen hero skin.

