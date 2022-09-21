Latest Champion Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans: Information and More

In Clash of Clans, cosmetic improvements are some of the best methods to set oneself apart and give bases a nice appearance. To do this, players can buy new backgrounds, hero skins, and other items. Through the Gold Pass and shop offerings, the creators frequently give players new hero skins.

The Champion Queen skin is the newest hero skin to be provided as a shop offer in the game. Players can purchase this skin with real money and use it in both multiplayer battles and defense. Fans have until October 1 to unlock the hero skin.

Read on to learn all about the Champion Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans, its effects, and more details.

Breakdown of the latest Archer Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans

The Clash of Clans World Finals are coming! Celebrate in style with the Champion Queen, a brand new in-game Challenge, and crazy offers and events!

Clash of Clans' developers have reintroduced the hero skin for the first time in the game's history. The most recent in-game hero skin, Champion Queen, was unveiled at the Clash of Clans World Finals 2021. Players can purchase the special hero skin by October 1 if they previously missed out.

The in-game description of the Champion Queen hero skin is as follows:

"Missed out on the Champion Queen? This is your second chance to get the 2021 Clash World Championships Hero Skin! After purchase, go to the Archer Queen Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Champion Queen Skin. Available for a limited time only!"

Players can use real money to unlock this exclusive, temporary hero skin. Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden all have different hero skins available, but Archer Queen only has a small number of Legendary skins. This is a great opportunity for players to obtain all of them and complete their collection of World Championship hero skins.





The 2020 Champion King skin is also available again.



A new legendary skin is available for purchase from the in game shop: The Champion Queen. The 2020 Champion King skin is also available again.

The Champion Queen hero skin has been released with Champion King and Champion Warden hero skins to help players complete their cosmetic set. The Champion Queen hero skin features the Archer Queen dressed in a Golden and Gray costume with a magical X-bow in hand.

Like the Pixel Queen hero skin, players can only unlock the Champion Queen hero skin by purchasing the limited-time hero skin shop offer. The hero skin comes with multiple additional rewards:

Custom Model

Visual Effects

Custom Textures

Sound Effects

Special Voice

Special Animations

Custom Spawned Units

By choosing the Archer Queen, players can use the effects and animations of the Champion Queen hero skin. These animations will be visible to the enemy during multiplayer battles, clan war battles, and even during defenses.

Unlock the Champion Queen hero skin

Champion Queen hero skin shop offer (Image via Sportskeeda)

By purchasing the limited-edition shop offer by October 1, players can acquire the Champion Queen hero skin. Players can follow the steps outlined below to unlock the newest hero skin in Clash of Clans:

Click the "Prepare to Dominate" offer in the shop, which includes the exclusive Champion Queen hero skin.

Pay the offer amount of INR 899 using coupon codes, cards, net banking, mobile wallets, UPI, and more.

Once the payment is approved, the skin is unlocked and will be available in the Archer Queen costumes.

Choose the Archer Queen and then the Champion Queen hero skin to use the special animations and visual effects.

To complete the World Champion hero skin set, players should also unlock the Champion King and Champion Warden.

