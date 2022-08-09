Unlocking Pixel Queen in Clash of Clans: Information and more

In Clash of Clans, hero skins rank among the most exclusive commodities since they let players stand out from the pack. In the game, different hero skins have been given to the Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Barbarian King, and Royal Champion.

Some limited edition Legendary hero skins are only available through seasonal challenges, while others must be purchased directly from the shop. Each new addition comes with a distinctive Legendary hero skin. The newest Archer Queen hero skin, "Pixel Queen," will be covered in this article.

Limited-edition Archer Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans

As there are only a few legendary hero skins left for the Archer Queen, the game's designers have this time made a new hero skin for the 10th-anniversary Clash of Clans scenery. The Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden each have a variety of hero skins.

The in-game description of the latest Pixel Queen hero skin in Clash of Clans is:

"Get ready for the ultimate Clashiversary celebration by sporting this Pixel Legendary Hero Skin! Go Retro For Clashiversary! After purchase, go to the Archer Queen Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Pixel Queen Skin."

The limited-edition hero skin known as "The Pixel Queen" features a pixelated image of The Archer Queen wearing her usual outfit and an Xbow. It resembles ten years of Clash scenery, the most recent setting in Clash of Clans. It looks similar to typical characters in Roblox games quite a bit.

The Pixel Queen skin has been released with two other Pixel skins for Grand Warden and Royal Champion.

The Pixel Barbarian hero skin is expected to be introduced as part of the September month's seasonal challenge Gold Pass. This gives users a chance to complete the whole set and showcase their skins to enemies during battle.

They may only use real money to buy this hero skin while it's still on sale in the shop, just like the Summer Champion skin. All skins can separately be purchased for INR 449.

The following items are part of the Pixel Archer hero skin promotion:

Specific Model

Animations

Unique Textures

By choosing the Archer Queen, gamers can use the effects and animations of the Pixel Queen hero skin. These animations will be visible to the enemy during multiplayer and clan war battles.

Unlock Pixel Queen hero skin in-game

Until September 1, 2022, users will have access to the Pixel Queen skin. To access the most recent Pixel Queen hero skin, players must complete these steps:

The in-game store's Special Offers section sells the Pixel Queen hero skin.

The Pixel Queen skin costs ₹449, which users must pay.

By clicking the deal, they can pay with cards, coupons, net banking, UPI, mobile wallets, or other means.

After making their payment, gamers should go to Archer Queen and choose the Pixel Queen skin from the hero skin category.

Additionally, all skin-related effects, animations, and more will be accessible through this.

In Clash of Clans, hero skins are the finest method to set themselves apart from others and make unique attack animations possible. To access it, readers must pay real money to buy this unique Hero skin from the shop by September 1, 2022.

Pixel skins are available for other heroes, so they can easily complete the Pixel skin set.

