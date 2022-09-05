Latest Clash Fest King Royal Pass hero skin in Clash of Clans

Since hero skins let players stand out from the crowd and enhance the visual attractiveness of the game, they are among the most in-demand and expensive items in Clash of Clans. The Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen have distinctive hero skins in Clash of Clans.

While some limited edition Legendary hero skins must be purchased straight from the shop, others can only be acquired by completing the in-game season chores. Each month, Royal Pass holders get a different hero skin.

The Barbarian King now has a new themed hero skin, which makes the Royal Pass for the September season challenge special.

Latest Barbarian King Hero Skin in Clash of Clans

The developers of Clash of Clans have included a new hero skin called "Clash Fest King" for the September month's Royal Pass. This is because the Barbarian King doesn't currently have any Legendary hero skins accessible to him. The Royal Champion, Grand Warden, and Archer Queen have different hero skins available in the game.

The Clash Fest King hero skin's in-game description is:

"This Season's exclusive hero skin is Clash Fest King! If you haven't unlocked Barbarian King yet, it will be available for you to use when you do."

The "Clash Fest King" limited-edition hero skin portrays the Barbarian King as a regal king sporting a game emblem around his chest. The clothing is crimson and blue and includes an antiquated yet gorgeous sword.

The Clash Fest King hero skin matches the most recent Clash Fest scenery.

Similar to the Party Champion hero skin, users can only obtain this special hero skin by purchasing the September season's Royal Pass in-game and earning 2600 points. The goal of this skin is to distinguish their in-game troops from others by giving them a unique look.

The following features are part of the exclusive Clash Fest King hero skin:

Unique Animations

Special Effects

Unique Model

Custom Textures

Gamers can enjoy the effects and animations of the Clash Fest King hero skin by clicking on the Barbarian King and selecting the hero skin. They can obtain this unique skin and effect and use it to their advantage while assaulting others.

How to unlock Clash Fest King hero skin in Clash of Clans

While the September seasonal challenges are still in effect, players will only be able to purchase the Clash Fest King hero skin. After that, they will no longer be able to do so.

The following actions are required from those who want to obtain the unique Clash Fest King hero skin:

The Clash Fest King hero skin is only available to users who have earned the Royal Pass from the September seasonal challenges.

The Royal Pass for the September season is INR 449, giving them extra bonuses like magic items, boosts, gems, resources, and more.

Gamers can pay using cards, mobile wallets, UPI, net banking, coupon codes, or other methods by clicking the "Buy Royal Pass" deal.

They should finish the September season progress bar, which requires 2600 season points in total.

If players accomplish the main goal, they can get the Clash Fest King hero skin in the game.

Using hero skins is the simplest approach to set people apart from others in Clash of Clans and enable distinctive attack animations. Readers can buy the Royal Pass and complete the game if they want to get the exclusive Clash Fest King hero skin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer