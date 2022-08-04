Party Champion Royal Pass hero skin in Clash of Clans

Hero skins are among the most expensive commodities in Clash of Clans because they allow players to stand out from the crowd and improve the game's visual appeal. In Clash of Clans, the Barbarian King, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Archer Queen have unique hero skins.

Other hero skins can only be obtained by completing the in-game season tasks, while certain limited edition legendary hero skins must be purchased directly from the shop. The Royal Pass holders receive a unique hero skin each month. The Royal Pass for the August season is unique since it has finally introduced a new hero skin to the Royal Champion.

This article will explore the August Season Challenge's Hero Skin and methods to unlock it in Clash of Clans.

August Season Challenge limited-edition hero skin in Clash of Clans

Judo Sloth Gaming @JudoSloth The Party Royal Champion is Next Months Gold Pass Skin! What are your thoughts? Remember you can support a creator before purchase, my code is Judo, and it is much appreciated! #ClashOfClans The Party Royal Champion is Next Months Gold Pass Skin! What are your thoughts? Remember you can support a creator before purchase, my code is Judo, and it is much appreciated! #ClashOfClans https://t.co/FsPbQkybYu

Due to the lack of legendary hero skins currently available for the Royal Champion, the game's creators have added a new hero skin to the Royal Pass for the new party theme. The game has several hero skins for the Barbarian King, Grand Warden, and Archer Queen.

The Party Champion is described as the following in-game:

"This Season's exclusive hero skin is Party Champion! If you haven't unlocked Royal Champion yet the skin will be available for you to use when you do."

The limited-edition hero skin, known as "The Party Champion," which features the hero dressed festively and holding a music player in one hand, features the Royal Champion. The outfit is blue and includes a hat, clock necklace, and sunglasses. It reminds me of the Party scenery, the newest setting in Clash of Clans.

Players can only get this unique hero skin by purchasing the August season's Royal Pass in the game and accruing 2600 points, just like with the Summer Warden hero skin. The objective of this skin is to make the player's in-game troops stand out from other players by giving them a distinctive appearance.

The following products are part of the exclusive hero skin offer for Party Champions:

Unique Animations

Special Effects

Unique Model

Custom Textures

Players can enjoy the effects and animations of the Party Champion hero skin by selecting the Party Champion hero skin in the game and clicking on the Royal Champion. Players can obtain this unique skin and effect and use it to their advantage while assaulting other players.

Unlock the Party Champion hero skin

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Party Champion is here to join the Clashiversary celebrations in August Season Challenges! MC RC in the house!Party Champion is here to join the Clashiversary celebrations in August Season Challenges! MC RC in the house! 😎 🎧 🎶 Party Champion is here to join the Clashiversary celebrations in August Season Challenges! https://t.co/dDz5XoRmlh

Players will only be allowed to purchase the Party Champion skin while the August seasonal challenges are still active; after that, they will no longer be able to do so. Players who want to access the exclusive Party Champion hero skin must do the following:

Players who acquire the Royal Pass from the August seasonal challenges are the only ones who may purchase the Party Champion hero skin.

The August season's Royal Pass costs ₹ 449 and entitles players to additional goodies such as magic items, boosts, gems, gold, and the hero skin for the Party Champion.

By clicking the Royal Pass buy deal, players can pay with cards, mobile wallets, UPI, net banking, discount codes, or other means.

The August season progress bar, which calls for a total of 2600 season points, should after be completed by players.

Players can access the Party Champion hero skin in the game if they reach the final objective.

Players must next click on the Royal Champion to use all effects and animations and choose the Party Champion hero skin.

Using hero skins is the easiest way to differentiate yourself from other players in Clash of Clans and enable unique attack animations. Purchase the Royal Pass and reach the final goal if you want to obtain the exclusive Party Champion hero skin.

