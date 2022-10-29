Latest Clash Royale Champion card Phoenix: Information, strategy, and more

Despite being one of the oldest mobile games on the market, Clash Royale is still loved by many players across the globe. The developers have managed to keep the game relevant by frequently introducing new challenges, decks, cards, magic items, events, and tournaments.

Two new cards, called Phoenix and Monk, were recently released as part of the October 2022 update. This article discusses the Phoenix card, how it can be used, and more.

Description, egg hatch mechanic, and more details about Phoenix Legendary Card in Clash Royale

As mentioned earlier, Phoenix is a Legendary card that was recently released in Clash Royale. It is a flying troop card with melee attacks, short-range area damage, and decent hitpoints. It can deal a lot of damage.

When vanquished for the first time, Phoenix will explode and deal area damage to nearby units and structures before dropping an egg. If it is not destroyed, the egg will hatch into another Phoenix in four seconds (at full hitpoints).

It should be noted that Phoenix will only be reborn from an egg once per deployment. This means that if Phoenix has already died and been reborn, it will not lay an egg upon death.

The official description of the Phoenix card in Clash Royale is as follows:

"This mythical creature will be reborn as an egg when destroyed. If it hatches, it returns to the fight! What an egg-cellent ability. Phoenix also has a fiery personality! Just kidding, it's a very serious bird. It would disapprove of all these puns."

Phoenix works well with the Clone card. Both offensive and defensive benefits can be derived from having a second Phoenix for a second death explosion.

Phoenix should also be used alongside cards that can protect the egg from shots when it dies. Even something as feeble as Skeletons will buy it all the time it needs for a successful revival.

Phoenix will revive quicker under the influence of Rage. A Zap or a Giant Snowball can typically buy enough time for the card to revive (if it is killed by a Crown Tower).

Players can unlock Phoenix once they reach Spooky Town (Arena 12).

The Clash Royale developers have also introduced a Phoenix Launch Party Challenge in the game, allowing players to test the latest card.

Stats of the Phoenix card

Phoenix is a tough foe for any troop card in Clash Royale due to its high damage output and hit points (for the elixir cost). The card has the following stats in the game:

It costs four elixir to use the Phoenix card on the battlefield.

Phoenix has a hit speed of 0.9 seconds, a one-second deployment time, and 1.6 tiles range. It targets both air and ground troops.

A level 14 Phoenix has 1600 hit points, 320 damage points, and 480 egg hot points.

Phoenix is one of the best cards in Clash Royale, as it allows players to handle intense air combat situations at a much lower elixir trade-off. Those who reach Arena 12 should definitely try to unlock the card.

