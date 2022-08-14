5 best Legendary cards for August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, the Royal Tournament is a monthly in-game event where players compete to win the most battles and get spectacular rewards. Currently, players can participate in the August Royal Tournament, which offers them the opportunity to win a variety of rewards, including gold, chests, and magical items.

Players will have a chance to acquire higher-level chests, gold, gems, and cards if they spend 500 gems to unlock the Gold tier. A legendary emote and 100,000 gold will be awarded to the top 100 competitors.

To win most games, Competitors have to put together a strong eight-card tournament deck, with troop cards ranging from Common to Legendary. This articles lists five such cards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mega Knight, Miner, and three other cards for Clash Royale August Royal Tournament

5) Log

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

Once they reach Arena 6, players can unlock one of the finest spell cards in Clash Royale. When activated, it rolls across the battlefield, wounding numerous soldiers around. It excels at delaying an enemy's ground attack while harming troops and forcing them to retreat.

Players may combine it with Giant and Hog Rider to combat swarm cards like the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army. It's also effective against cards such as Princess and Goblin Barrel.

4) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Once players reach Arena 8, they can get Electro Wizard, one of the best splash damage troop cards in Clash Royale. A strong counter to high-damage cards, he is a multi-target unit with high hitpoints and damage, and can also slow down an opponent's soldiers.

It can be used to defend single-target soldiers from the Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon, such as Mega Knight and Mini Pekka. The pairing of Electro Wizard and Valkyrie can be deployed for counter attacks.

3) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

One of the most well-known legendary cards in Clash Royale is Mega Knight, which excels against waves of enemy troops because of its splash damage. The damage-dealing Mega Knight has plenty of hitpoints, and players can use it to stop the play of opposing cards.

With the help of support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon, Mega Knights should be shielded from attacking air cards. The enemy's ground-troop push can effectively be neutralized by Mega Knight's splash damage ability. With Mega Knight, players should deploy support troops like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard.

2) Royal Ghost

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 1600

Players can get the Royal Ghost, a Legendary Card, in Arena 12. He has a respectable number of hit points and deals area damage as a melee unit. He is also the only troop in Clash Royale who isn't visible until he attacks an enemy building or unit.

The Royal Ghost is a great offensive unit due to his invisibility, which allows him to reach the target without receiving too much damage. With support from troops such as Valkyrie, Wizard, and Musketeer, players can utilize the Royal Ghost in the Royal Tournament.

1) Miner

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1600

Players can unlock the Legendary card Miner once they have advanced to Arena 4. This card can be used directly against the opposition's troops and towers, and is one of the best support cards for potent building target cards like Royal Giant and Hog Rider.

Miners can burrow beneath the enemy's towers to reach their intended target, while not suffering any damage when approaching them. Goblin Drill, Ram Rider, and Goblin Barrel are a few cards that players can combine with Miner.

