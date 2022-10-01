Latest Ice Ice Baby troop challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

The Ice Ice Baby challenge is the latest in the new set of troop challenges that Clash of Clans releases each week. Players are required to defeat specific troops in these tasks in order to collect resources, magic items, and experience points.

Along with other challenges like Hog Heaven and Sneaky Sneaky, this one was last available in July 2022. To succeed in multiplayer matches, the Ice Ice Baby challenge requires participants to use a specific number of Baby Dragons. By completing this challenge before October 3, players can gain experience and other special rewards.

In this article, we will explore the Ice Ice Baby challenge, its rewards, the best Baby Dragon attacking strategies, and more.

Details about the Baby Dragon Troop challenge in Clash of Clans

The Ice Ice Baby challenge can be found in the game's events section. It is described as follows in Clash of Clans:

"Keep their defenses on ice then turn up the heat when you use Baby Dragons with Freeze Spell during this event."

Similar to the Hog Heaven challenge, the Ice Ice Baby challenge requires participants to use a particular unit in multiplayer matches.

Players must employ the required minimum number of Baby Dragons in multiplayer battles in order to complete the Ice Ice Baby challenge. The progress bar for friendly challenges and attacks during clan wars is not affected. It only takes multiplayer battles into account.

To complete this one-of-a-kind journey, players must prevail in ten battles with Baby Dragons. The number of Baby Dragons that need to be deployed into battle depends on the town hall level. For example, players with Town Hall 13 will have to deploy at least six Baby Dragons into combat.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans then turn up the heat!



Use Baby Dragons with Freeze Spell (both at a discount during this event) and win gems when you complete the troop challenge! Keep their defenses on icethen turn up the heat!Use Baby Dragons with Freeze Spell (both at a discount during this event) and win gems when you complete the troop challenge!

The challenge makes use of Freeze Spells and Baby Dragons, one of the best troop and spell pairings in Clash of Clans. To win games and complete this challenge, players must use Baby Dragons with potent air-attacking abilities, such as Queen Walk LavaLoon, Electro DragLoon, and Mass Dragons.

One of the best attacking strategies to complete this troop challenge is Mass Dragons. Players must use Lightning Spells to take down a few air defenses, after which all Dragons will be deployed along with clan castle troops and Rage Spells. Baby Dragons can be used to distract defenses and clear building structures like resource collectors.

Rewards for completing October's Ice Ice Baby challenge

Players who complete the challenge by October 3 will be eligible to earn special rewards. The following are the various rewards for completing the Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans:

One Builder Potion, a magical item that increases the builder's speed by ten times for an hour.

Players also gain 400 experience to level up more quickly in the game.

The Clash of Clans Ice Ice Baby challenge is a great way to try out various Baby Dragon assault strategies while also collecting rewards. This in-game troop challenge has a deadline of October 3, 2022, after which the awards and the challenge will no longer be available.

