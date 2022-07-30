Latest Metal Militia Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards and more

Participating in competitions and challenges such as Metal Militia and Big Hearted is one of the best ways to earn resources, magic items, experience, and other rewards in Clash of Clans. These challenges are open to all players, however in order to complete them, players must use the bare minimum of troops in their multiplayer battles.

The most recent in-game troop challenge is the "Metal Militia" challenge, which requires players to deploy a certain number of Pekkas in their army composition and triumph in 10 online multiplayer encounters to unlock rewards such as magic potions, resources, gems, and experience. In this article, we will explore the Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans as well as its rewards.

Latest in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Train both units at a discount during these events, and win Resource Potions when you complete each of the challenges! Merciful Mayhem or Metal Militia? Maybe a P.E.K.K.A Walk instead?Train both units at a discount during these events, and win Resource Potions when you complete each of the challenges! Merciful Mayhem or Metal Militia? Maybe a P.E.K.K.A Walk instead? 😇 Train both units at a discount during these events, and win Resource Potions when you complete each of the challenges! https://t.co/vhSVzCx9Lv

The most recent troop challenge in the game is the Metal Militia challenge, which is located in the Events section of the game. Players must use Pekkas for this challenge and triumph in multiplayer matches to obtain the rewards. The following is the description found in-game for the Metal Militia challenge:

"Drop heavy metal on your opponent when you use P.E.K.K.A's during this event."

The Metal Militia challenge is comparable to the Medium Rare, Big Hearted, and Wizard of Awes tasks, which demand that players use a particular troop, in this case, Pekkas, to win ten online multiplayer encounters. As expected, the number of Pekkas to use in battle depends on the player's town hall level. Players with Town Hall 13 should utilize at least two Pekkas during their multiplayer battles in order to win the Metal Militia challenge.

Players must deploy the necessary number of Pekkas alongside strong support troops like Witches, Golems, Valkyries, and Bowlers as GoWipe and other aggressive attacking methods to win multiplayer matches and complete this challenge.

Using powerful attacking strategies helps in guaranteeing at least a one-star count in the challenge's progress bar. Winning ten battles unlocks various rewards for players, so use the best attacking strategies and win battles before the challenge deadline to win the exciting rewards.

Metal Militia Challenge rewards in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

Players can deploy offensive methods like Queen Charge GoWipe, Regular GoWipe, or Pekka with Valkyrie attacking strategy to triumph in multiplayer warfare and complete the Metal Militia task. The Metal Militia challenge offers additional experience, magic goods, and other benefits.

The following items will be awarded to players who have successfully completed the Metal Militia challenge:

Players obtain 400 experience on winning ten multiplayer battles. This helps in increasing player's in-game level and consequently unlock special rewards like boosts, gems, resources and more.

Players also unlock a Builder Potion on winning ten multiplayer battles, which helps in increasing the builder speed by ten times for a temporary period of one hour.

Finally, the Metal Militia challenge in Clash of Clans is a good way to earn magic potions, gems and more. Players should visit the Events section and check on the required number of Pekkas. They can then use Pekkas in any army composition and win multiplayer battles to unlock special rewards. Players should complete the challenge by August 2 to unlock all the rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far