Latest Paid Scenery in Clash of Clans: 10 Years of Clash scenery

Frequent updates to the well-known smartphone game Clash of Clans bring new characters, environments, troop tasks, hero skins, seasonal challenges, clan war games, and other features. Scenery is one of the most recent game updates that enables players to differentiate themselves from their competitors, boast to friends, and give their home base a unique appearance in the game.

Every month, developers create brand-new terrain for gamers to use as their base of operations. The "10 Years of Clash Scenery," which was just launched in August, is the most recent and is regarded as one of the best in the game. This premium scenery is only available to players until September 1.

This article will discuss the "10 Year of Clash Scenery" in Clash of Clans and its unique in-shop offer.

Latest limited-edition scenery in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans 40 years ago, it was an arcade game in a basement. Today, millions of people play it worldwide. This is Clash from the Past. youtu.be/ZO_Hs2nDpT8 40 years ago, it was an arcade game in a basement. Today, millions of people play it worldwide. This is Clash from the Past.youtu.be/ZO_Hs2nDpT8 https://t.co/yjCyc6ZWd7

The newest scenery, 10 Year of Clash scenery, is a limited-edition paid version enhancement that can be bought from the in-game store. Along with the landscape, the creators have also launched a number of limited-edition legendary hero skins.

To go along with the unique anniversary setting, players have the option to purchase limited edition hero skins for the Royal Champion, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden. As the game reaches its ten-year milestone, the scenery is introduced by the developers, so players will have access to a wide range of additional resources when the base's visual enhancement is purchased.

The in-game description of the 10 Years of Clash scenery is as follows:

"The 10th Clashiversary Scenery is here!! Celebrate 10 Years of Clash in style with this brand new scenery! After purchase, select the 10th Clashiversary Scenery from Change Scenery. You can always go back and change the scenery by clicking on your Town Hall. This is a limited-time offer!"

The 10 Years of Clash scenery can only be purchased using the game's special store offer. Once the shop promotion expires, the landscape won't be accessible. The basic pattern is designed to look like a volcano, with magma rocks all around. Additionally, it has tiny versions of every Town Hall as well as a money and Elixir pool.

10 Years of Clash Scenery base in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The nicest feature of the 10 Years of Clash Scenery is that players may finish the hero skin set matching the scenery because the in-game shop sells the Pixel Queen, Pixel Warden, and Pixel Champion skins. The September season challenge is anticipated to introduce the Pixel Barbarian King hero skin as a Gold Pass skin.

Unlock the 10 Years of Clash Scenery

Judo Sloth Gaming @JudoSloth Pixel Hero Skins and other Anniversary celebrations are in Clash including a Challenge Level event to unlock cool rewards. Remember you can support a creator before purchases, my code is judo and it is much appreciated. Enjoy! Pixel Hero Skins and other Anniversary celebrations are in Clash including a Challenge Level event to unlock cool rewards. Remember you can support a creator before purchases, my code is judo and it is much appreciated. Enjoy! https://t.co/yIJ5hFGTxz

The limited-edition 10 Years of Clash scenery in Clash of Clans is now available as part of a special package deal that also includes 25,00,000 Elixir and 25,00,000 Gold.

The below-mentioned steps must be followed by players to access the game's latest scenery:

In the in-game goods shop, look for "10 Year of Clash Scenery" in the special deals section.

The 10 Years of Clash Scenery bundle, which costs INR 599/ $6.99, includes the most recent scenery as well as 2500000 Elixir and Gold.

Click the offer to buy the item, then pay with netbanking, gift cards, mobile wallets, UPI, online payment, or another supported method.

As soon as the payment is approved, you will be taken back to the shop's main page.

Select the Town Hall and then tap "Alter Setting" to change the scenery.

There will be the most recent 10 Years of Clash scenery shown; simply tap on it to start playing with this new backdrop.

Finally, one of the best methods to enhance a base's visual appeal in Clash of Clans is to change the scenery. However, players must use real money to purchase the newest scenery in order to experience it. Players can purchase the Pixel Queen, Pixel Warden, and Pixel Champion hero skins from the in-game store to enhance their gameplay even further.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far