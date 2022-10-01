Latest Sneaky Sneaky super troop challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

For Clash of Clans' newest army challenge known as "Sneaky Sneaky", players will have to defeat opponents using a particular unit in order to earn resources, Magic Items, and experience.

For this super troop challenge, fans must deploy a specific amount of Sneaky Goblins to win in battle. As a result, players stand to gain expertise and other special rewards.

To unlock all the rewards like magic items and experience points, players must complete the Sneaky Sneaky challenge in Clash of Clans before October 3. In this article, we will explore the Sneaky Sneaky challenge, its prizes, and its finest offensive techniques.

Latest Super Troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Galadon Gaming @GaladonGaming #supertroops



FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! How about that SNEAKY Goblin?! I bet you didn’t see that one coming! More surprises await! #clashofclans FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! youtu.be/WpvsHr1RLRk How about that SNEAKY Goblin?! I bet you didn’t see that one coming! More surprises await! #clashofclans #supertroops FIRST Gameplay! Clash of Clans NEW Troop Update - Sneaky Goblins! youtu.be/WpvsHr1RLRk

Sneaky Sneaky is the name of the most recent troop challenge in the game, which can be found in the Events section. In Clash of Clans, the challenge is described as follows:

"Sneak by enemy defenses, grab all their resources, and earn some sweet rewards by using Sneaky Goblins during this event."

It is similar to previous in-game troop challenges like Titanic Strength and Ice Ice Baby, when players had to win 10 battles with a certain unit. The number of Sneaky Goblins to be used in battle depends on the player's town hall level.

In a multiplayer battle, players with Town Hall 13 should have at least one Sneaky Goblin in their army. As its name suggests, this is a more powerful Goblin unit with the ability to become invisible. Furthermore, it has a greater number of hitpoints and deals more damage than its normal version.

It can be built into a strong army composition alongside troops like Pekkas, Wizards, Valkyries, Witches, and others. Once a player reaches Town Hall 11 and Goblins have attained level 7, players will be able to access the Sneaky Goblin troop.

These troops will prioritize the Town Hall and Clan Castle over all other objectives as long as resource structures are present on the battlefield. Sneaky Goblins works like every other troop, attacking any building that is nearby, regardless of its type.

After all, resource-related structures like collectors of gold and elixir have been dismantled. For three days, Goblins can be temporarily enhanced with a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir. After giving Goblins this boost, they can be used in attacks for better efficiency.

Rewards for completing the Sneaky Sneaky challenge in Clash of Clans

Sneaky Goblins should be used alongside strong ground attacks like GoWipe and Bowiba to win battles and complete this challenge easily. These offensive tactics will help them win battles and claim the rewards as they progress through the challenge.

Clash of Clans players can add to their riches, Magic Items, and experience levels by completing various in-game missions like Sneaky Sneaky and Hog Heaven. The rewards for completing the Sneaky Sneaky challenge are listed below:

400 experience points will be awarded to players that complete this troop challenge.

For completing this in-game troop challenge, players will also earn one Resource Potion, which will increase all resource collectors' daily output by two times.

These kinds of troop challenges are great ways to obtain unique benefits like extra resources, magic items, experience points, and more. In summary, to complete the Sneaky Sneaky challenge in Clash of Clans, players need to use Sneaky Goblins in multiplayer matches and win 10 battles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far