Laura Bailey will play Polina Petrova in COD: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard was revealed to the world just a week ago, and as more information came out at Gamescom, Laura Bailey was featured front and center as a part of the game.

Laura Bailey has been in massive games within the industry already. Some of her most recent projects include Abby in The Last of Us: Part II, Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man on PlayStation 4/5, and Kait Diaz in Gears 5. Of course, all of those games are hits and Laura Bailey has proven herself to be a talent in the industry.

She tweeted about her role in Vanguard when the reveal trailer was dropped on 19 August 2021. However, it wasn't until the Vanguard Gamescom showcase that Laura Bailey gave far more information about her portrayal of a Soviet sniper in the campaign. The character she will portray and voice is named Polina Petrova, and she is one of many protagonists in the main campaign.

Before one of her own campaign missions was shown off at the Gamescom showcase, Laura Bailey was on stage discussing her new role in her first Call of Duty game ever. She was excited to explain the role, and she discussed the historical accuracy of some of the roles of women snipers in World War II on the Soviet side.

"How many women were actually in the Soviet Army in World War II? There were tank operators, and there were fighter pilots, and some of them like Polina were snipers. So it's just really cool to get to play a character that pays homage to Lyudmila Pavlichenko who is and was one of the deadliest snipers of all time."

Aside from the Gamescom presentation she gave, Laura Bailey also gave some insight into Polina Petrova as a character in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Insight into Polina Petrova, Laura Bailey's character in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is a game that focuses on the birth of the special forces in World War II. Each character will be grounded in a story that most World War II stories in popular media haven't touched.

In an interview for the Call of Duty Blog, Laura Bailey outlined more of Polina's backstory and her role in the Soviet Army:

"She was never meant to be fighting in the war. Originally, she was assigned to be a nurse, treating soldiers injured in battle. When all hell broke loose in Stalingrad though, she didn’t think twice about stepping up. She essentially became one of the deadliest snipers the war had seen."

More news for Call of Duty: Vanguard is sure to drop as the open beta draws closer to release.

