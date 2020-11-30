Leafy says he's receiving YouTube review mails months after channel's termination

Recently, Calvin "Leafy" Vail went on a Twitter rant against YouTube for continuously sending him automated review mails even though his account has already been terminated.

Back on August 21, 2020, Leafy’s channel was officially terminated due to “multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten.” The ban came after Leafy had posted a series of videos mocking Pokimane and her brand of content.

On November 28, more than three months after the ban, Leafy went on a rant against YouTube. This was because he has apparently been receiving automated review mails from YouTube flagging random videos.

Leafy goes on a Twitter rant against YouTube because of automated review mails

Leafy’s content usually revolved around online drama and reaction videos. Apart from that, Leafy also streamed games such as Fortnite, CS:GO, and Fall Guys. Leafy’s YouTube termination was followed by a permanent Twitch ban in September 2020.

His YouTube termination was quite controversial as he did not receive a single strike and was given a permanent suspension without a warning. Quite a few people had blamed Pokimane and her fans for mass-reporting his content.

so i guess pokimane exposed as pedophile blackmailer or something @TeamYouTube why was i even suspended again with no strikes - most of your lame policy changes were made in 2018 when i wasnt even making videos. If there isnt an appeal thats fine just sick of seeing these emails. pic.twitter.com/MqexqqxvCy — Leafy (@Leafy) November 28, 2020

Despite his account being terminated more than 3 months ago, Leafy has apparently still been receiving automated emails from YouTube. As can be seen in the tweets he posted, Leafy referenced Pokimane’s recent troubles and condemned how YouTube had handled his situation.

even after they ban you theyre still unmonetizing your videos i guess ahahaha every other day random old 4-5 year old videos gets reviewed maybe some automated shit? who knows we all know theyre not gonna respond with anything that isnt automated bullshit 😴 double standard 🤡 — Leafy (@Leafy) November 28, 2020

Moreover, he said that YouTube’s policies are outdated, and he simply wants the platform to stop sending him automated messages. He further condemned the platform for their “automated responses," and said that random videos as old as 4-5 years are also sometimes reviewed by YouTube.

google employee still reviewing videos on a suspended/banned channel yellow check marking any jokes made nearly 5 years ago with entirely different policies ahahahahaha you cant make this up are they trying to give me a hint or something trying to get me tilted i have no idea — Leafy (@Leafy) November 28, 2020

He went on to respond to one of his fans who joked about the situation. Leafy thought that YouTube is simply trying to “troll” him.

ill give you that 500 dollar pokimane cs m9 knife if they actually give it to me straight or open dms ect anything that isnt obvious automated bot response or ghost — Leafy (@Leafy) November 28, 2020

who is even reviewing my old videos lmfao they really be like that - no clue. Like bro am i banned no appeal or not deadass like theyre trying to keep the door open intentionally and its tilting youtube very good troll — Leafy (@Leafy) November 28, 2020

As can be seen in the tweets, Leafy was quite displeased with the automated emails and appeared angry at the overall situation.