Leafy says he's receiving YouTube review mails months after channel's termination

Recently, Calvin "Leafy" Vail went on a Twitter rant against YouTube for continuously sending him automated review mails even though his account has already been terminated.
Back on August 21, 2020, Leafy’s channel was officially terminated due to “multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten.” The ban came after Leafy had posted a series of videos mocking Pokimane and her brand of content.
On November 28, more than three months after the ban, Leafy went on a rant against YouTube. This was because he has apparently been receiving automated review mails from YouTube flagging random videos.
Leafy goes on a Twitter rant against YouTube because of automated review mails
Leafy’s content usually revolved around online drama and reaction videos. Apart from that, Leafy also streamed games such as Fortnite, CS:GO, and Fall Guys. Leafy’s YouTube termination was followed by a permanent Twitch ban in September 2020.
His YouTube termination was quite controversial as he did not receive a single strike and was given a permanent suspension without a warning. Quite a few people had blamed Pokimane and her fans for mass-reporting his content.
Despite his account being terminated more than 3 months ago, Leafy has apparently still been receiving automated emails from YouTube. As can be seen in the tweets he posted, Leafy referenced Pokimane’s recent troubles and condemned how YouTube had handled his situation.
Moreover, he said that YouTube’s policies are outdated, and he simply wants the platform to stop sending him automated messages. He further condemned the platform for their “automated responses," and said that random videos as old as 4-5 years are also sometimes reviewed by YouTube.
He went on to respond to one of his fans who joked about the situation. Leafy thought that YouTube is simply trying to “troll” him.
As can be seen in the tweets, Leafy was quite displeased with the automated emails and appeared angry at the overall situation.Published 30 Nov 2020, 15:34 IST